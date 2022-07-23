The ‘urgency’ for the company after another loss; stocks close down 8%

after the IRB (IRBR3) to report negative result of R$ 273 million in May, up 194% compared to April, analysts once again spoke of an imminent capital increase for the company.

THE Great Investments also cited debt issuance as an alternative. “The dynamics remain unfavorable for the year, given the uncertainty regarding the long-term ROE and the tail of discontinued contracts,” he said in a brief comment to clients.

For the BTG Pactualgiven that the company ended the first quarter with a tight solvency/capital position, “the understanding is that a capital increase may be urgently needed”.

“After three months without reaching the minimum rate of regulatory solvencya reinsurer would need to present a plan to the regulator to deal with the matter”, he said in a report signed by Eduardo Rosman and team.

Shareholders had already approved a proposal to increase IRB’s capital by R$1.2 billion when the first quarter results were released.

“Given the tight solvency ratio and recent negative results, we reiterate our more cautious view on the stock, although it is down 46% year-to-date,” said BTG, which has a “neutral” recommendation for the stock and target price. of BRL 3.

IRB shares closed down 8.26% at R$2.

IRB premiums fall by BRL 564 million

The IRB reported that premiums issued in May totaled BRL 564 million (-4% y/y), with an increase of 8% in Brazil (BRL 421 million) and a decrease of 27% abroad (BRL 144 million).

The drop in the international premium is in line with the strategy to focus on the domestic market.

Claims expenses totaled R$631 million in May (+73% y/y), with a 131.3% loss ratio (increase of 58.1p.pa/y), mainly impacted by the rural segment.

The loss ratio for the first five months of 2022 was 97.5% (+22.4p.p.) – although it dropped to 73.3%, excluding adverse weather events in the rural segment in Brazil and claims related to Covid.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

Money Times is Top 10 in Investments!

It is with great pleasure that we share with you, our reader, that Money Times has been certified as one of the 10 largest Brazilian initiatives in the Digital Universe in Investments. By open voting and a group of experts, the iBest Award will define the top three in the 2022 category. If you rely on our content to take care of your investments and keep you informed, VOTE HERE!