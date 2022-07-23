These 5 foods are perfect for those who want to boost immunity

Your immune system It is responsible for your body’s defenses, that is, for creating cells responsible for accelerating our recovery in cases of illness and even protecting us against some types of infection.

In order for your body to do all this work properly, you need to provide the ideal, quality “fuel”. This fuel is nothing more than what you put in your shopping cart when you go to the fair and the supermarket.

You foods from the garden (fruits, vegetables, legumes, etc.) are great sources of nutrients, as are wholegrain products, lean meats and dairy products. To have better health and have a strong immune system, you must have good life habitssuch as sleeping well, practicing physical activities, doing meditation, drinking plenty of water and, of course, taking care of food.

Here are some very nutritious foods that help your health and your immune system:

citrus fruits

Regularly consume fruits such as orange, kiwi, acerola, lemon and the like. They are sources of vitamin C, an essential nutrient for the immune system to function well. In addition, citrus fruits have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action, helping the body to stay healthy.

Garlic

The darling of Brazilian cuisine is a healthy food rich in minerals such as zinc and selenium, in addition to having anti-inflammatory action.

Natural yogurt

That yogurt made with just two ingredients is known to be good for the body. It improves the intestinal flora and, consequently, is good for the immune system.

dark leaves

Consuming kale, spinach and arugula regularly is a great choice for your health and well-being. These foods are great sources of folic acid, a nutrient necessary for the body to produce white blood cells, which are our defense cells.

Ginger

Ginger is a wild card for good health. It can be part of seasonings, teas and even candies and helps the body due to its bactericidal action and its high dose of vitamins C and B6.

Did you see how eating well is important? If you want individual advice about your diet, don’t think twice and make an appointment with a good nutritionist.