“They were for me…”; Glória Perez does not shut up and exposes conversation with Guilherme de Pádua after the death of Daniella Perez

In Brutal Pactdocumentary series about the murder of Daniella Perezthe victim’s mother opened up about a conversation she had with William of Padua, convicted of the crime that shocked Brazil. According to information from the Hugo Gloss portal, Gloria Perez told in the first episode that he got the actor’s phone number from Caco Coelho, assistant director of the serial “De Corpo e Alma”.

Worried about Daniella’s disappearance, the author decided to call Guilherme, the young woman’s romantic partner in the novel. The interaction took place after the artist’s death and, at the time, the writer was surprised by the response of Paula Thomaz’s ex, but also did not suspect anything.

“It was a woman who answered. He called, he came on the phone, and I explained that Dani hadn’t arrived at the rehearsal, that we were all very worried. He said: ‘Maybe she went to visit a friend’. I said: ‘But as a friend? That friend? Did she tell you she was going to visit a friend?’ ‘No, but she may have gone’ (…) Then he said: ‘When I left, she was taking a picture with a group of fans’“, remembered.

Also as reported by Hugo Gloss’s website, the atrocity took place on the same day as the recording in which Daniella’s character put an end to her relationship with Guilherme’s. “I know those stabs were for me“, lamented Perez.