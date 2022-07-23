‘They won’t remove the only competitive woman’ from the race, says Simone Tebet amid the MDB’s rift over support for Lula in the 1st round | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

1 of 5 Tebet at an event with Roberto Freire, president of Cidadania, and the mayor of São Bernardo do Campo, Orlando Morando (PSDB) — Photo: Disclosure Tebet at an event with Roberto Freire, president of Cidadania, and the mayor of São Bernardo do Campo, Orlando Morando (PSDB) — Photo: Disclosure

The MDB’s pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Simone Tebet, said this Friday (22) that she is convinced that her candidacy will be maintained even in the midst of the party’s split over possible support for the candidate and former president Lula already in first round.

On Tuesday (19), MDB leaders asked former president Michel Temer to forward to the party’s president, Baleia Rossi, the postponement of the party’s convention on July 27 that will confirm Tebet as a candidate for the presidency.

“I’m not afraid of frowning, the more I hit, the more courage to continue. I’m convinced that our candidacy from the 27th of this month with the support of the PSDB, Cidadania and MDB federations will start a new journey. take away the only competitive woman today and the space to speak at a time when Brazil needs it most. What Brazil do we women want for our children and our partners?” questioned the pre-candidate during an event with the mayor of São Bernardo do Campo, Orlando Morando (PSDB), at the PSDB Municipal Directory in the city of ABC paulista

“My candidacy is for real and there is proof that it is already bothering”, he said. “And why didn’t you try it back there? Because they didn’t believe that we would make it to the end. But our candidacy is in defense of Brazil, which needs to be returned to Brazilians,” he added.

The proposal of MDB leaders is that the event take place on August 5, the last day scheduled for party conventions, according to the calendar defined by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). Even before officially receiving the proposal, Rossi has already denied the possibility of a change. A day later, Rossi received Temer and said that the starting date for the convention was unanimously decided.

On his Twitter, the party president stated: “MDB, PSDB and Cidadania, which go by the name of CENTRO DEMOCRATICO decided that their national conventions to ratify Simone Tebet as a candidate for the Presidency of Brazil will be on July 27th. This date is maintained. . #SiimoneYES”.

Senator Renan Calheiros said this Friday (22) that “without dialogue, without realistic evaluations of the performance of the pre-candidacy, without competitiveness in the polls, it is insanity to sacrifice the MDB in the states. convention itself”.

On Monday (18), MDB representatives from 11 states declared, during a meeting with PT members, their support for the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the presidency in the first round. MDB leaders defend the senator’s candidacy landing if she doesn’t take off in the polls. She has 1% of voting intentions, according to the latest survey by the Datafolha institute.

But support for Lula is not unanimous. On Tuesday, the MDB released a note signed by leaders from 19 states, in which it reiterates its support for the senator. Rossi and the National Secretariat of MDB Mulher also signed the document.

On the same Tuesday, a meeting brought together senators Eduardo Braga (AM), Renan Calheiros (AL), Rose de Freitas (MG), Marcelo Castro (PI), federal deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (AL), former deputy Moreira Franco , and former president Michel Temer. The conversation took place at Itaim Bibi, in the South Zone of São Paulo, in Temer’s office.

On his way out, Temer stated that two requests were presented to him in the conversation. “They came to ask me to help with the possibility of an eventual extension of the date of the convention, which is set for the 27th. And, second, they want a face-to-face convention to be held. I told them that I would talk to President Baleia Rossi and other members of the Executive and verify this possibility. And especially suggest to Baleia that he have a meeting with the MDB group, that they talk”, he said.

The former president denied that they had discussed support for Lula in the first round and stressed that he votes for the pre-candidate: “I’m an emedebista, so I vote for Simone Tebet”, about whom he says there is “no radical opposition” in the party. “On the contrary, only words of praise for your candidacy. What there is naturally is a political concern, as to what might happen in the election.”

On an internal split in the party, the former president said that “internal differences are settled through talks, through dialogue”.

Renan told journalists after the meeting with Temer that they defend that “the convention is scheduled on the last day of the deadline so that we can talk, the objective is to try to rescue the instance of conversation”.

“You can never assume that a party like the MDB wants to hastily ratify its own candidacy without electoral viability, with 11 directorates signing a position that is characteristic of the moment we are experiencing in Brazil, of polarization. exceeds the assumption of competitiveness”, he said.

In the last general elections, said Renan, “we presented a candidate without competitiveness, Meirelles, and the price we paid was the reduction of our bench in the Chamber by half, and the reduction of the bench in the Senate by half. The MDB has always been a important party and has lost importance precisely because of the decrease in the bench”.

2 of 5 Emedebistas Marcelo Castro, Renan Calheiros, Rose de Freitas and Moreira Franco during a meeting in SP — Photo: Deslange Paiva/g1 Emedebistas Marcelo Castro, Renan Calheiros, Rose de Freitas and Moreira Franco during a meeting in SP — Photo: Deslange Paiva/g1

In the second, Braga had anticipated that the group advocating joining Lula would seek out Temer to broaden the wing and strengthen support within the party. “President Temer is without a doubt a leader within the party. Therefore, he has a role to play. In fact, yesterday [domingo], he participated in a television program where he publicly expressed his opinion on the situation of the third way. He said that unfortunately the third way did not take hold. So I think that, with yesterday’s interview, there are new facts so that we can also talk to Michel Temer”, said

In addition to Braga, senator Renan Calheiros (AL), the governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas, and senators Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (PB), Eunício Oliveira (CE), Rose de Freitas (ES), Lúcio Vieira Lima (BA), Marcelo Castro (PI), Edison Lobão (MA), in addition to the president of the MDB state directory in RJ, Leonardo Picciani.

Representatives from Pará (Elder Barbalho) and Rio Grande do Norte (Garibaldi Alves) did not attend, but they are also with the group and met with the slate formed by PT and PSB last week.

3 of 5 Meeting between MDB and PT, which took place in SP on Monday (18), in support of Lula’s presidential candidacy in the first round — Photo: Patrícia Figueiredo/g1 Meeting between MDB and PT, which took place in SP on Monday (18), in support of Lula’s presidential candidacy in the first round — Photo: Patrícia Figueiredo/g1

“We are represented here by 11 states and by the leaders of the two MDB benches to express our decision, therefore, to walk with Lula and Alckmin’s candidacy in the first round”, said Senator Eduardo Braga (AM) on Monday.

4 of 5 Baleia Rossi publishes on social networks a post about support for Simone Tebet, from MDB — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Baleia Rossi publishes on social networks a post about support for Simone Tebet, from MDB — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

In a post published on a social network shortly after 5 pm, Rossi said that the leaders “guaranteed that they will support Simone Tebet at the convention that will ratify her candidate” and that “all MDB leaders are in full agreement”.

Braga said he did not see the tweet, but stated that “President Baleia Rossi has had permanent dialogues with us, so it would not be an isolated conversation today.”

“We are seven days away from the convention and we want to have a dialogue with President Baleia and with the leaders of the MDB so that we can have a position there. We, the 11 states that are present today, publicly manifest our position in supporting President Lula since the first round. Our position is taken. We are going to accompany President Lula. Now, regarding the convention [do partido], we want to talk. We can vote against, we can not participate, we have several alternatives. But that decision will only be made after this week of dialogues on the MDB.”

Alongside Lula, Braga spoke citing the MDB of 11 states at the headquarters of the Perseu Abramo Foundation, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

“We made the decision in our states to support your candidacy. We have 11 states represented by the MDB committed to the Brazil project that we all want, with the strengthening of democracy, with the resumption of growth, with the resumption of employment, income and Social justice with the humanitarian aspect that this country needs so that we can have solidarity and fight hunger”, said Braga.

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, who was also at the meeting, said that she respects the candidacy of Simone Tebet, but considers the union with the MDB important.

5 of 5 Gleisi Hoffmann (PT) speaks at an event at the Perseu Abramo Foundation this Monday (18) — Photo: Patrícia Figueiredo/g1 Gleisi Hoffmann (PT) speaks at an event at the Perseu Abramo Foundation this Monday (18) — Photo: Patrícia Figueiredo/g1

“This decision is very important not only for President Lula’s candidacy but also for Brazilian democracy and for this process that we are experiencing and which is very different from all other electoral processes that we have already experienced in Brazil. and struggle for democracy is fundamental to face this moment.”

“And that does not bring any demerit to the candidacy already placed by the MDB to contest the elections. I want here to place my respect and consideration for Senator Simone, with whom I was a colleague for part of my term in the Senate, to the legitimacy of the MDB to present its candidacy But we are at a time when we have to unite democratic and progressive forces to avoid a greater tragedy in Brazil. And I think the time is now. We don’t have much time to do that”, concluded Gleisi.

Before the meeting, the governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas, stated that the group will “defend in the Conventions [o apoio à Lula]”.

“We are going to talk to everyone who makes the MDB in Brazil so that the MDB marches together to strengthen our democracy, and we understand that President Lula’s candidacy represents that”, declared Dantas.

Regarding the internal split in the MDB, the governor of Alagoas declared that conversations are still taking place within the party.

“Obviously we respect everyone’s opinion, but our point of view is to firmly defend President Lula’s candidacy and the alliance already in the first round.”