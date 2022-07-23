“Threat to democracy” is corruption and totalitarian ideologies

Have you noticed how they keep repeating the slogan of the “threat to democracy”? What is “threat to democracy”? Corruption is a threat to democracy, because public money belongs to the corrupt and no longer to the public, to the taxpayer. It no longer goes to hospitals, schools, social assistance, infrastructure, sewage treatment, basic sanitation. Yes, this is a very big crime against democracy, because hospitals lack money, and that kills. The future is killed when there is no money for education. That’s one of the problems. The other is when there is an ideology that wants to impose itself, and everyone knows that it only imposes itself in regimes of force like it was in the Soviet Union, for more than 70 years, in Cuba, Venezuela, China, as we are seeing these days. In order to function, there must be a strong State and weak freedom for individuals and legal entities, so the State can impose itself. The other day, even ex-president Lula talked about it, that in China it was good because the government could govern, nobody complained.

Why am I telling this? Because his candidacy was approved in São Paulo and, in the absence of the two candidates, Lula and Alckmin, their candidacy was approved by the Communist Party of Brazil and the Green Party, forming a federation with the Workers’ Party. The members of the plate, Lula and Alckmin, were in Pernambuco, Lula’s home state, in the municipality where he was born, Garanhuns. I saw the images, there were few people and there were even boos. In newspapers and social networks, only Lula’s photo appears, not the public’s. But I saw someone recording from behind and I heard boos. The voter gets there and sees Lula and Alckmin together, those who were the great opponents in the 2006 presidential election, one saying that the other was the worst in the world. How is the citizen, who has clear, logical thinking, going to admit it? He gets weird. The former president is still there, and is now holding closed meetings.

The explanation that Fachin wants is in article 84 of the Constitution

Minister Edson Fachin, serving PCdoB, Rede, PDT and PT, gave President Bolsonaro five days to explain why he invited the ambassadors to talk about the lack of security in the investigation. I think Bolsonaro should answer that the Constitution, in article 84, states that it is up to privately the President of the Republic to maintain relations with foreign states. And, if it is “privately”, that excludes Minister Fachin himself, who days earlier had also invited representatives of foreign states to speak on the same subject, the security of the electronic voting machine and the counting. But the only person who can do that is the President of the Republic, and he used that power.

Even prehistoric Brazil has been plundered

There in the Northeast there are many finds from the Paleolithic period. Just now a German museum has finally recognized this, because until now it said that a certain object was from Germany. They are fossils of a dinosaur ancestor of birds, more than 100 million years old. This fossil was taken from the Araripe Basin, a region between Ceará and Piauí where foreign researchers walk, taking fossils abroad.

The Public Ministry has already recovered many of these fossils. There are dozens. This was Joana’s mother’s house in the 1990s; this dinosaur arrived in Germany, but it is not known how. They took a lot of stuff from Belgium and they keep interfering in our lives after taking wood, minerals, even fossils. Stealing from Brazil 100 million years ago.

