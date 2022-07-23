Treasury Direct: rates fall with exchange and awaiting decision from the Federal Reserve

The rates of public bonds operate in fall on the afternoon of this Friday (22). In fixed-rate securities, rates fall by up to 13 basis points, while in inflation-linked bonds, some rates drop by up to 7 basis points.

According to Camila Abdelmalack, chief economist at Veedha Investimentos, the local yield curve had some relief today after several stress sessions in recent weeks, which added a lot of premium to interest rates, due to concerns about public accounts and risk. political. The advance of the real against the dollar also contributed to the drop in rates this Friday (22).

But in the afternoon, the exchange rate could not hold this movement, with the market waiting for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions next week. The view of market agents is that the American central bank will raise the interest rate by 0.75 percentage point, on July 27th.

With some caution, the market ended up softening the drop in rates ahead of the weekend.

On the external scene, investors monitor data from the composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the euro zone. The indicator dropped from 52 points to 49.4 in July, the lowest level in 17 months. This percentage indicates that there was a contraction in activity during the period. The numbers frustrated analysts polled by the Wall Street Journal, who had predicted the index would close at 51 points.

On the radar of investors and which may impact the yield curve next week, Camila Abdelmalack highlights the Federal Reserve’s decision. “If there is more aggressive communication from the Fed, maybe it could spill over into rates here,” she says.

The economist also highlights the IPCA-15 data, preview of July’s inflation, which will be released on Tuesday (26), and which may bring a view of an already expected deflation for July. “Depending on how this data is read, it can bring movement to the shorter rates”, she comments.

Within Treasury Direct, the biggest drop was in the short-term fixed rate bond rate. The 2025 Fixed Rate Treasury offered at 15:25 an annual return of 13.36%, lower than the 13.49% seen yesterday.

The 2029 Fixed Rate Treasury and 2033 Fixed Rate Treasury, with semi-annual interest, had an annual return of 13.48% and 13.57%, respectively, below the 13.58% and 13.68% recorded on Thursday (21 ).

On inflation-linked bonds, most rates remained stable. Only the rates on bonds maturing in 2026 and 2032 dropped between 2 and 7 basis points.

The biggest real gain was from the IPCA+ 2055 Treasury, of 6.27%.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Friday afternoon (22):

Bolsonaro and Russia

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reaffirmed, this Friday (22), that Brazil will not adhere to sanctions against Russia and that, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, last Monday (18) , said he would not heed his request for a firmer stance against Russia.

“What I’m doing is not what he wants. NATO is the right place to seek to resolve this conflict,” Bolsonaro told reporters during a visit to a gas station in Brasília.

According to the president, Zelenskiy “vented” during the conversation, but he, Bolsonaro, maintained “the position of statesman”.

The president has made it clear that he will not adhere to sanctions against Russia. At the moment, despite the war, the Brazilian government made a purchase of fertilizers from the country and is negotiating the acquisition of diesel oil.

“We are not going to adhere to these economic sanctions, we remain in balance. If I hadn’t maintained the equilibrium position, do you think we would have had fertilizers in Brazil? How would our food security be and that of more than 1 billion people in the world?”, he asked.

On Monday (18), Zelenskiy said in a post on Twitter that he informed Bolsonaro about the situation on the front of the country’s war with Russia and made a request for everyone to join in the application of sanctions against Moscow.

In an interview with TV Globo, released on Tuesday (19), the president of Ukraine criticized Bolsonaro’s neutral stance in the face of the Russian invasion.

Europe

On the external scene, financial agents reflect more indicators released in Europe. The region’s industrial PMI dropped from 52.1 to 49.6 in the same period, reaching the lowest level in 25 months (also below the market consensus, which was down to 51).

The services PMI decreased from 53 in June to 50.6 in July, with a reading above 50 indicating that there is still slight expansion in the sector. Analysts, however, were forecasting a lower low to 52.

Contrary to most central banks in the world, the Central Bank of Russia cut interest rates by 150 basis points (1.50 percentage points) to 8% per annum this Friday (22). The cut was more forceful than expected by most analysts consulted by the agency. Reuterswhich had expected an adjustment of 50 basis points.

Elections, Petrobras and IPI

On the political scene, Edson Fachin, president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), determined yesterday (21) that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) manifest, within five days, on actions by parties regarding the presentation of the Chief Executive to ambassadors, last Monday (18), in which he again questioned the security of electronic voting machines.

Parties such as PT, PDT, Rede and PCdoB, triggered the Justice asking, in general, that social networks remove videos of the presentation posted by the president himself. Lawmakers also called for Bolsonaro to be fined for early negative advertising and for the chief executive to publish an erratum denying the claims made to diplomatic representatives.

In addition to criticizing the safety of the polls, the Chief Executive made comments about Petrobras again. In a tone of celebration with the latest fuel drop announced by the oil company, Bolsonaro said that the state company “was not having a social bias provided for by law”. It was the first time that the president referred to the alleged lack of application of the company’s social function in the past.

Also on the political scene, investors are following the news that the government is preparing a new decree to reduce the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI). The idea is to replace the previous court, questioned in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

According to sources heard by the Estadão/Broadcastthe reduction will be 35% and will affect 4 thousand products not manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

