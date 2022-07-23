Ubisoft is not worried about GoW Ragnarok

Earlier this month, Ubisoft finally nailed a release date for Skull & Bones, after years of waiting from fans. But the premiere will take place on the eve of God of War Ragnarok, on November 8, which generated a certain buzz in the community. But the French publisher isn’t too worried about it.

In a recent conference call with investors and analysts (via Twinfinite), CEO Yves Guillemot and CFO (CFO) Frédérick Duguet explained that there are many differences between the two titles. While one will be released across multiple platforms and is aimed at a multiplayer audience, the other is unique and narrative-focused.

Guillemot also points out that while Ragnarok is a highly anticipated game, there won’t be many other big names besides Skull & Bones being released in the same window — with the exception of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, according to the executive.

The new Pokémon adventure, meanwhile, arrives on November 18th and could be a problem for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, due October 20th. Even with a month difference, both are exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

Skull & Bones is confirmed for the end of the year, but Avatar is delayed to 2023/2024

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was slated to release in the current fiscal year alongside Skull & Bones and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. However, the title has been postponed to the next fiscal period — which starts in April 2023 and ends in March 2024. Learn more!