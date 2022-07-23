Understand how the new electric car tires will work

Most countries in the world have already put an end to the production of combustion-powered automobiles. Of course, it will still take decades for everyone to be able to have an electric vehicle. However, the industry is already making great strides to implement a new production chain. After all, even electric car tires are different.

Electric Car Tires: Looks the Same, But It’s All Different

In an article published on Exame portal, the CEO of Pirelle – manufacturer of common tires and electric car tires, Cesar Alarcon said that the items are round and black, the rest is totally different.

This is due to the very performance of electrified cars. They are faster in acceleration and offer a very different performance than what the market was used to until now. From the engineering, material and structures that make up the tire, everything is very different from ordinary rubbers.

In fact, Pirelle already has a goal for the production of electric car tires. The goal is to have 60% of products approved by the year 2025, therefore, in just two years.

Features of electric car tires

Some of the advantages that electric car tires offer are greater softness, less noise and greater rolling resistance on asphalt. In fact, the softer the impact of the vehicle, the more economical it will be, which is a fundamental factor in electric cars.

According to Pirelle’s CEO, the company has been testing alternative and sustainable products for tire production. After all, rubber from petroleum does not go hand in hand with the proposal to use renewable energies.

Therefore, the brand has already tested production with rice husk and cellulose. Thus, electric car tires will be made from renewable and natural material, in addition to steel and some chemicals.

Regarding the price, there is still no precise margin on the subject. The more popular electrics get, the cheaper the technology that goes with them will also get.

