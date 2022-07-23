up to BRL 1,212 is RELEASED this week; See if you will receive PIS 2022 and PIS Calendar

This week, like every month of JulyO PIS thousands of workers can receive the benefit.

O PIS, in this year 2022, was deposited between February and March.

However, according to Ministry of Economyabout 500 thousand employees of the private sector did not receive the benefit.

Below, see how to receive the PIS 2022 and check:

Most workers received the PIS in the months of February and March 2022.

However, a good number of workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS Pasep 2022as reported by the Ministry of Labour.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

As is known, the PIS it is paid to workers of private companies and can be withdrawn through Caixa Econômica Federal.

O PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

THE PIS table defines the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

In general, the maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.