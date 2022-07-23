US identifies first cases of monkeypox in children – News

The United States has recorded the first two cases of monkeypox in children in the country – one in California and a non-resident infant, health officials said on Friday.

The two cases are unrelated and are likely the result of domestic transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement. The agency said the children are in good health and are being treated.





Monkeypox, which causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, has been spreading in the recent outbreak mainly in men who have sex with men. The disease is mainly spread by close contact.

So far this year, there have been more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox in more than 60 countries and five deaths in Africa.

Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the CDC’s Division of Pathogens and High Consequence Pathology, said it’s not a surprise that pediatric cases.

She said 99% of the 2,891 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States involve men who have sex with men, but there were a handful of transgender women and men who became infected.

White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, speaking on the same conference call, said the government has delivered 300,000 doses of a monkeypox vaccine and is working to expedite the purchase of another 786,000 doses from Denmark.

The Netherlands also reported the first child case of the disease this week. A boy, aged between 5 and 10, developed a rash after a holiday in Turkey and has since recovered.