US records cases of monkeypox in children

Disease was identified in a non-resident infant in the country and in a child in California; infections are not related

O CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) of the United States announced on Friday (22.Jul.2022) the first cases of monkey pox registered in children in the country.

The disease was identified in a non-US baby and a child in California. The infections are unrelated and were through community transmission, according to the agency. The children are doing well and are undergoing treatment.

About 2,800 cases have been reported in the United States since the outbreak began in May. The causes of the spread of the virus are still unclear to experts and official bodies, who claim to have limited information about patients.

One of the known forms of transmission is skin contact. In children, the agency said this could include “sholding, caressing, feeding, as well as through shared items – such as towels, bedding, cups and utensils“, according to CNN International.

According to the deputy director of the area of ​​highly dangerous pathogens at the CDC, Jennifer McQuiston, 99% of the cases reported so far in the country are related to transmission through sexual intercourse between men.

US health officials have recommended that anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case of the disease within the past two weeks receive the traditional smallpox immunizer, which contains partial coverage for the variant.

Since May, the world has faced the biggest virus outbreak monkeypox out of africa. O Power 360 prepared a report explaining what it is and what are the symptoms of monkeypox. read here.

according to Our World in Data, 15,510 cases were confirmed worldwide as of Thursday (21.Jul). The WHO (World Health Organization), however, does not consider the outbreak a global health emergency.

Read the symptoms, ways of transmission, prevention and treatment: