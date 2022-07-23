US: Russia wants to annex Ukrainian territories in September

The US Department of Defense believes the Russian government is installing illegitimate officials and reviving an “annexation playbook” similar to Crimea’s to seize more land in the neighboring country. -Illegitimate Russians in Ukraine in order to begin annexation processes of parts of Ukrainian territories – mainly areas already occupied by Russian troops or pro-Moscow separatists, such as the east.

The statement was made by US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby, who said the regions targeted for annexation include the cities of Kherson, Zaporijia, Donetsk and Lugansk.

“Russia is laying the groundwork for annexing Ukrainian territory under its control, in direct violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Kirby said on Tuesday (7/19).

“Russia has started to release a version of what could be called an annexation playbook very similar to what we saw in 2014,” the spokesman said, referring to the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by Russian forces at that time.

In areas under Russian occupation, referendums on annexation would be held until September. Such a process is considered illegitimate by a large part of the international community, as was also the case during the annexation of Crimea.

“We want to make it clear to the American people: no one is fooled by this. [Putin] is dusting off the 2014 playbook,” Kirby said. The spokesperson added that he was “exposing” Russian plans “to let the world know that any annexation claims are premeditated, illegal and illegitimate,” and promised a swift response. of the US and its allies.

Ukraine damages Russian-controlled bridge

The Antonovsky Bridge, located in Kherson province in southern Ukraine, was “heavily damaged” by Ukrainian bombing, according to Russian state news agency TASS, citing Russian officials stationed in the region.

In its latest update on Wednesday, the UK Ministry of Defense provided a more detailed analysis of the attack on the bridge, which is controlled by Russian troops.

“It is quite likely that the bridge will remain usable, but it is a key vulnerability for Russian forces. It is one of only two road crossing points over the Dnieper River. Through them, “Russia can supply or withdraw troops [que estão] in the territory it occupied west of the river”.

According to British intelligence, “control of the Dnieper crossings is likely to become a key factor in the outcome of the fighting” in eastern Ukraine. The ministry added that Russia has made “minimal gains” in its offensive in the Donbass region, “with Ukrainian forces holding the line”.

Putin accuses Ukraine of not respecting agreement

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Ukraine had failed to abide by the terms of a preliminary “peace deal” that would have been “practically reached” in March.

“The end result, of course: depends on the willingness of the contracting parties to implement the agreements that have been agreed,” Putin said after a visit to Iran, without disclosing details of the alleged peace pact.

The Russian leader added that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would be willing to mediate between his country and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not respond to those comments.

Russia’s ally Syria cuts ties with Ukraine

Russia’s Middle East partner, Syria announced on Wednesday that it will cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine. According to a statement from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country “has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine in accordance with the principle of reciprocity”.

The move was reportedly taken in response to Ukraine’s “hostile attitudes”. In 2018, Ukraine refused to revalidate the work permits of Syrian diplomats in Kiev, making it impossible for them to carry out their duties.

Syria has also previously pledged to recognize the “independence and sovereignty” of the pro-Russian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine. In the war in Syria, Russia intervened on behalf of dictator Bashar al-Assad.

EU has emergency gas plan

Amid concerns that Russia could cut natural gas deliveries to the European continent entirely next winter, the European Commission has urged member states to voluntarily reduce demand for the product.

The emergency plan provides for a cut of at least 15% of the total consumed between August and March. Some EU countries, like Germany, are very dependent on Russian gas. In 2021, the bloc imported 40% of its gas from Russia.

The draft contingency plan provides that if two or more EU member states are threatened by an emergency situation due to low supply, “a binding reduction in gas demand will be implemented”.

