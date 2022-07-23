Monique Mello – 18:09 | updated on 07/22/2022 18:31



power Rangers Photo: Disclosure

John Julius Jacobson Jr., or Skylar Julius Deleon, a 42-year-old actor who became known for joining the cast of power Rangers, a hit in the 90s, was sentenced to death for throwing a couple of sailors into the sea after tying them up. The crime took place in 2004 in Newport Beach Harbor, California, United States.

At the time, sailing couple Tom and Jackie Hawks wanted to take a break from the maritime life and announced their yacht for sale. John scheduled a visit, feigning interest in buying it. When visiting the vessel, accompanied by his wife Jennifer DeLon and two other accomplices, the actor tied up the couple, forcing them to sign documents that passed the ownership of the boat to him. Then the victims were thrown into the sea alive and were never found.

Skylar Julius Deleon Photo: Playback/YouTube

Alonso Machain, one of the accomplices, collaborated with the investigations and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The actor’s wife and another partner were sentenced to life in prison, without parole.

John Julius’ conviction was death by lethal injection. However, as the death penalty in California has been lifted, he will live out the rest of his days on death row.

Read too1 Elvis actress found dead in her apartment

two Actor responds to criticism after being called a sexist in live

3 Bandit kills man at point-blank range the day after being released

4 US Supreme Court blocks Biden from enforcing deportation policy

5 Tom Cruise Becomes Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Actor

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.