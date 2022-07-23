users report failure to transfer through Nubank, Itaú and other banks

Customers of financial institutions in Brazil, such as Bank of Brazil, Bradesco, Itau, Nubank and Santanderreported difficulties and failures to transfer via pix this Friday, the 22nd. Some of these companies recognized the existence of the fault and reported that they are trying to solve the problem.

Nubank customers who tried to select the Pix function in the application received a message informing them that the tool was off air. According to the company, operations are now back to normal.

“I can’t make Pix or receive it,” wrote one user on Twitter. “What do you mean Nubank with Pix down? Glad my client was honest and came back to pay,” wrote another user on the social network.

On Instagram, bank customers also reported the same problem and the profile of the official Nubank account gave them the following response: “We identified an oscillation in Pix, but we are already working so that everything is normalized”.

The pix on the nubank app is down, I came here to see if it was just mine and everyone is complaining too! — Matheuᔕ (@matheusmoraismp) July 22, 2022

Sought by the report to explain the reasons for the failure, Nubank replied that it “regrets what happened and informs that operations have already been normalized.”

On thursday, Nubank announced a feature to make purchases in installments on Pix (instant electronic payment) up to 12 installments on your credit card.

Itaú customers also mentioned the impossibility of making transfers with Pix on social networks. In response to user complaints, the bank’s official profile responded that it identified a “temporary unavailability” and “intermittence” in operations with the BC’s digital means of payment.

Hello goodnight! We apologize for all this inconvenience. We are intermittently at Pix, our responsible team is already working as soon as possible in the regularization. Please try again later. Any questions, call us by DM. — Itau (@itau) July 22, 2022

Hello. There really is a momentary unavailability for sending Pix. Our team has already been flagged and they are working to restore it as soon as possible. We ask that you try to complete the transaction again later. — Itau (@itau) July 22, 2022

Sought by the report, the press office of the Central Bank (BC) replied that the “BC systems operate normally” and that the monetary authority does not comment on the situation of the banks’ systems.