Vacations in the Northeast! Flexible flights to Recife or Maceio from R$143

Holidays in Maceió or Recife with flexible flights from R$143 from the Northeast and R$341 from the Southeast and other regions. They are great options for those who have one day flexibility on the travel date, so it’s worth taking advantage of it!

For Recife, the lowest price is for those departing from João Pessoa, for R$ 143. For a little more you can find flights departing from Maceió: R$ 150. From São Paulo, the value is R$ 358 and from Rio de Janeiro and more cities from R$ 428.

As for Maceió, the lowest price is for those departing from Recife, for only R$149. Those departing from São Paulo find flights for R$427 and from Rio de Janeiro and other cities from R$447. All fares are for round trip flights, tax included and valid for a limited time only.

It is currently not possible to select flexible flights to travel to and from different months. In this case, in some destinations there is the option to buy the flight for one way only (select “one way”). Rates are valid for a limited time and can be readjusted at any time.

How do Flexible Flights work?

Flexible Promo flights are a novelty in the Brazilian market created by 123milhas, currently the largest online travel agency in Brazil. In this modality, the traveler saves by buying the round-trip air ticket well in advance, outside of some periods with very high demand, such as some days in December, January, July and on national holidays or festive dates and events.

The ticket will be issued preferably for the date indicated. But it can also be booked a day before or after, always keeping the desired stay (number of days at destination). For example, if you request a one-way ticket on the 10th and return on the 20th, the one-way ticket will be issued preferably on those days, or on the 9th and 19th (days before), or 11th and 21st (days after). In addition, it is not possible to choose the airline and the time of the flight, which may have a stopover or connection.

Preferably, up to 45 days before the trip, the company will send the flight data. But, in some cases, confirmation may be made exceptionally up to 10 days before the departure date. Cancellation is free within 7 days of purchase. Afterwards, the fine will be 20% until the ticket is issued. Once the ticket has been issued, the amount paid will no longer be refunded, as it is a promotional fare. Therefore, if you can no longer travel, it is necessary to formalize the cancellation before the ticket is issued.

The fares charged on Flexible Promo Flights are real prices that have already been marketed by airlines in recent months. There is nothing magical or outlandish. One of the central points that make this type of product possible is the purchase of the ticket and round trip well in advance and some negotiations made by the company.

An important detail: wait for confirmation of travel dates to book your accommodation or buy tours and tickets. Or book options with free cancellation and change. In the case of domestic travel, there is the option of booking flexible packages that already include accommodation and also offer incredible rates. In this case, you don’t have to worry about booking the hotel.

How is the luggage on Flexible Flights?

You will be entitled to a carry-on bag weighing up to 10 kg to be accommodated in the plane’s luggage, plus a bag or backpack, as required by law on domestic and international flights. If you wish to purchase checked baggage, you must contact the airline directly to purchase it, after issuing the ticket.

Flexible flights with children

Babies up to 1 year and 11 months: The until the return date of the trip, they do not pay. However, be sure to inform the baby’s data (full name and date of birth) in the “Travel form”.

The Children from 2 years: for children from 2 years old, it is necessary to purchase a flight equal to an adult.

Flexible flights with groups

123miles guarantees the issuance of up to 4 people flying together on the same flights. For groups with 5 or more people, there may be division into different flights, if the company is not able to allocate them all together.

