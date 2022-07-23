Vanessa da Mata announces change of vote in the elections: ‘the people are asking’ – Celebrities



The presidential elections are approaching and several artists are taking advantage of the moment to declare support for the preferred candidate. Vanessa da Mata was not left out and decided to reveal what to vote for in the 2022 elections.

The two main candidates are Lula and Bolsonaro, who are likely to face a direct confrontation. However, according to the singer’s account, she would like to go for a third way and would vote for Ciro Gomes, but he gave up and stated that he would vote alongside the ‘people’.

‘The people asking you’

During a presentation, Vanessa left Ciro aside and stated that she changed her vote, announcing her support for Lula: ‘Well then, you try to bring a lot of people to vote in the first round and put an end to this story. For the love of Jesus, I hope, Maon all of them. I was going to vote for Ciro, but I’m going to vote for the people. The people are asking for Lula, I vote for Lula’.

This week, Vanessa was not the only artist to reveal her vote for former President Lula. In an interview, Manu Gavassi revealed that he will vote for Lula to try to remove Bolsonaro from the presidency and stated that he is not afraid to take a political stand. Celebrities such as Gil do Vigor, Anitta, Gloria Groove, Arthur Picoli and among others, also voted for the candidate.

