Vasco requests Maracanã for Teixeira’s debut and wants an agreement with Fla

Will we have controversies in sight? It is not yet known, but the fact is that Vasco asked the consortium that manages Maracanã for the right to use the stadium in the match against Chapecoense, on the 31st, for Série B. The game will possibly mark the debut of forward Alex Teixeira , who returns to the club after 12 years.

In addition to carrying out the request, Cruzmaltino proposed what it called an “agreement” to Flamengo, the consortium’s licensee. In this suggestion, the São Januário club would use Maracanã on two more dates until the end of the year, with the days being defined through a consensus between Vasco, Rubro-Negro and Fluminense, which is the consenting player.

In the statement sent by the Vasco press office to journalists, Cruzmaltino highlights that the agreement is for “ensure greater predictability, better coordination between clubs and avoid litigation”.

Recently, Vasco and Flamengo fought a legal battle over Maracanã, as Cruzmaltino had their request vetoed to use the stadium against Sport. The Court, however, understood that the São Januário club had the right to enjoy the “Biggest in the World” and determined that the match should take place there.

“The Vasco da Gama Club de Regatas informs that on Thursday afternoon, by official letter, it requested the Maracanã Consortium and CBF to change the location of its match on July 31, 4 pm, against Chapecoense de São Januário. The club understands that, due to the debut of Alex Teixeira, one of the main signings of the club in recent years, our fans have the right to celebrate the player’s return in the biggest stadium in Rio de Janeiro, even more because It’s a game on prime football day and time: Sunday, 4 pm Recently, Fluminense FC used the Maracanã stage for forward Fred’s farewell party and CR Flamengo is planning the debut of athlete Arturo Vidal in the coming weeks.

In addition, we inform that the club officially approached CR Flamengo, the stadium’s licensee, also this Thursday, to propose an agreement for the use of Maracanã until the end of the season, with the objective of guaranteeing greater predictability, better coordination between the clubs and avoid litigation. According to the proposal, Vasco da Gama would play two more matches this year at Maracanã, in addition to the match against Chapecoense. Additional matches would be defined depending on the progress of competitions involving CR Vasco da Gama, CR Flamengo and Fluminense FC.”