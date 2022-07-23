Vasco’s lineup: Zé Gabriel is tested in place of Yuri Lara | vasco

In addition to the changes in defense and attack, Vasco should also have something new in midfield for the game against Vila Nova, at 4:30 pm this Saturday, at Serra Dourada. The midfielder Zé Gabriel was tested in the spot of Yuri Lara, who trained among the reserves.
+ Vasco arrives in Goiânia for the game against Vila Nova
Figueiredo and Zé Gabriel should start at Vasco — Photo: André Durão
The team will have other natural changes, with the entry of Danilo Boza in place of the suspended Anderson Conceição, and the return of Figueiredo, who participated in Vasco’s last two training sessions and traveled with the delegation to Goiânia. The striker must return in Erick’s spot.
Vasco’s probable team against Vila Nova: Thiago Rodrigues, Gabriel Dias, Quintero, Danilo Boza, Edimar, Zé Gabriel, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Gabriel Pec, Figueiredo and Raniel.
Yuri poses for a photo with a fan at the arrival of Vasco in Goiânia — Photo: Emanuelle Ribeiro/ge
Palácios is another one that returns. The Chilean midfielder was also absent in the last two games, but he participated normally in training throughout the week and was listed. Youngsters from the under-20 team, Eguinaldo and Marlon Gomes were listed once again by Maurício Souza. Getúlio remains delivered to the medical department.
Check out the information from Vasco straight from Goiânia, where the team faces Vila Nova
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
+ Read more news from Vasco
+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!
Watch all about Vasco on ge, on Globo and on sportv: