Verstappen leads final practice for F1 French GP

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was the fastest in the final practice for the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, stage 12 of the 2022 season, which takes place this weekend at Paul Ricard.

Ferrari topped Friday practice, but Verstappen clocked 1:32.272 to finish 0.354s ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Sainz is expected to start on the last row of the grid for Sunday’s GP, after taking on new components in his F1-75’s engine.

Mercedes remained the third force despite being far behind rivals Ferrari and Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton was 0.983s behind Verstappen and George Russell by 1.1s in P4 and P6 respectively.

They were interspersed by Sergio Perez, who had another low-key workout compared to his teammate’s performance at Red Bull.

Fernando Alonso secured P7 for Alpine, while Alexander Albon showed good pace as he finished eighth for Williams.

The best McLaren was Lando Norris in P9. Daniel Ricciardo was 11th, while Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10 for AlphaTauri.

Nicholas Latifi reinforced Williams’ pace in P12, ahead of the “homeowners” Pierre Gasly, in P13, and Esteban Ocon, in P17.

Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou were 14th and 15th respectively for Alfa Romeo.

Haas didn’t have a good session. Kevin Magnussen, who will drop to the back row due to engine penalties, was 16th overall, with Mick Schumacher 19th.

Aston Martin’s frustrating performance in 2022 seems far from resolved. Lance Stroll finished P18, while four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel took the last position on medium tyres.

Check out the timesheet from the last F1 practice for the French GP:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 1’32.272

2) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari), 1’32,626

3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 1’32.909

4) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 1’33.255

5) Sergio Perez (Red Bull), 1’33.293

6) George Russell (Mercedes), 1’33.376

7) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault), 1’33.505

8) Alexander Albon (Williams/Mercedes), 1’33.558

9) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes), 1’33.669

10) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Red Bull), 1’33.751

11) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes), 1’33.788

12) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes), 1’33.841

13) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Red Bull), 1’33.869

14) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari), 1’33.872

15) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari), 1’33,911

16) Kevin Magnussen (Haas/Ferrari), 1’34.031

17) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault), 1’34.122

18) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes), 1’34.177

19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari), 1’34.222

20) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes), 1’34.536