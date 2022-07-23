Vet4all launches pet health care platform

Dogs and cats, for example, came to be recognized as true members of the family. The whole story about the dog serving as a guard dog has been out of the question for some time now. With this change in the way of raising the pets, the concern for their health increasingly gains the attention of tutors.

It was with this in mind that the Vet4all platform was created to facilitate access to veterinary health services.

The site has online veterinarians 24 hours a day and every day of the week. Even the first ten thousand subscribers to the platform will enjoy a promotion launch special. The subscription that costs R$ 29.90 per month will have a discount, so it will be only R$ 19.90 for those contemplated.

Launch of Vet4all

The platform promises more agility in veterinary health care. Subscribing to the Vet4one plan guarantees two teleorientations per month, in addition to discounts and benefits across the entire network of accredited partners.

In this case, coverage is for just one pet. Vet4all’s launch promotion meets this customer profile. On the other hand, those who have more than one pet can hire the Vet4family plan, which covers up to five pets. In this case, the monthly investment is R$ 44.85.

According to the company, the proposal is to serve the public with less access to veterinary care for pets, either for emergenciesfinancial or even difficulties to travel to receive face-to-face assistance.

Even in the face of the ease of online service, responsible veterinarians can indicate that tutors look for a Vet4all accredited veterinarian, especially in cases that require exams and other follow-ups.

With this, the remote assistance network can allow simpler situations to be resolved at the first signs, even outside business hours.

In partner companies, Vet4all subscribers will have discount 20% on services, as well as on the purchase of medicines and other products for veterinary use.

Those interested in taking advantage of this launch promotion from Vet4all can access the company’s application and follow the steps to purchase the subscription. Payment must be made by credit card.