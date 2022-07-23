Video compares The Last of Us Part I with the original game

Sony revealed, last Thursday (21), the first official gameplay of The Last of Us Part I. The video shows a series of news from the remake for PS5 — and in the future for PCs. Shortly after, the channel “El Analista de Bits” published a comparison of the graphics of the new production with the original game released in 2013 for the PS3.

As was to be expected, the studio made substantial changes to the graphic part of the classic. Now, the characters’ facial expressions are much more real compared to the 2013 game, as well as the atmosphere seems to be even more immersive with the greater amount of assets on-screen visuals. Graphically speaking, it’s a noticeable improvement.

Parts like the Boston Capitol, Bill’s Church, the suburbs and even the “giraffe part” are even more beautiful in The Last of Us Part I. It’s also worth mentioning that the game was “rebuilt from the ground up to take advantage of a new generation.” graphics capability”, so it’s not just a simple upgrade.

On PS5, the new version will have two playback options: native 4K at 30 FPS or dynamic 4K at 60 FPS, in addition to VRR. In the content above, you can see the extra frame rate in action — and it’s notable that it added to the classic’s charm.

The Last of Us Part I will have skins for Ellie and Joel

In addition to the revamped graphics and physics improvements, Naughty Dog will also bring other new features to The Last of Us Part I. With that, fans can look forward to unlockable skin options for Ellie and Joel, a permanent death mode, over 60 accessibility options and more. Check out the details!