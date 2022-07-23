Video of widespread beating at Disney park goes viral on the web

A video that went viral on social media on Thursday, 21, shows two groups of tourists fighting amidst a general brawl full of screams at the Magic Kingdom, one of the main Disney theme parks, in Florida, in the United States.

Credit: Playback/TwitterVideo of widespread beating at Disney park goes viral on the web

According to WDW News, a website specializing in Disney theme parks, the fight happened last Wednesday, 20, involving two families.

According to WDW, the confusion started because of a disagreement in line at the PhilarMagic show. A girl left her cell phone outside the performance and went back to get it. But, when trying to rejoin the queue, a person from the other group, a member of another family, did not let her pass and pushed her.

When the show ended, the girl’s family, the one in red shorts and matching white T-shirts, was waiting outside. At that moment, the argument begins, which ended up turning into a general brawl full of screams.

Also according to WDW News, the fight was only separated with the action of park security, who took those involved to a reserved place to take statements. People left with cuts and bruises and members of both families were banned from Disney parks.

“We came across the fight, and it looks like it took about two minutes for security to arrive,” a witness told Fox News.