Video: Vitor Kley delivers affair with Priscilla Alcântara and leaves mood in the air | Column Fábia Oliveira

Priscilla Alcântara went through a situation like that when to receive Vitor Kley on the ‘TVZ’ program of the ‘Multishow’, this Thursday (21). With rumors of a possible affair between the two, the champion of the first season of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ tried to dispel the rumours, but ended up getting a reversal from the singer.

“My aunt keeps coming to my house, asking if it’s true. I really wanted you to clarify for people. Are you not single? Not single? Answer me, Vitor!”, she asked, trying to put an end to the rumors.

Visibly embarrassed, Vitor Kley then replies: “Damn. We are [solteiros]is not? free. single. This question was not in the script they gave me. You did it to screw me, right?”, said the singer with a laugh and making the former presenter of ‘SBT’ laugh.

Priscilla Alcântara adds: “It’s a curiosity of a presenter. It’s a curiosity of Brazil. Everyone wants to know about the famous love life. Then I, as a good presenter, decided to ask about her love life”. But, the singer ends up taking a reversal of the boy: “Yeah, we’re enjoying each other, right?”, She delivers her.

Embarrassed, Priscilla Alcântara improvises and reaffirms that the two are single. “Enjoying participating in ‘TVZ’… Otherwise, we’re single. You can rest easy,” she added with a laugh.

After the aftermath of the scene, netizens had fun with the weather in the program. “Priscilla killing herself to hide and Vitor delivering everything, I loved it”, wrote one person accompanied by several laughs. “I already loved Priscilla’s aunts because they are people like us and they want to know the real thing between the two of them”, said another. “The climate, people lol. Priscilla forgot to arrange answers with Kley,” added a third.