Viviane Araújo shows her baby’s trousseau and impresses

Viviane Araújo enchants by showing details of her baby’s trousseau

actress Viviane Araújo surprised fans by showing part of her first child’s trousseau. At 47 years old, she will be a mother for the first time. The heir is a little boy who will be called Joaquim.

The carnival muse has been married since 2021 to the businessman Guilherme Militão. Although she always dreamed of being a mother, the artist ended up leaving the desire for motherhood for later. Vivi prioritized career stability and after the biological clock turned on the alert, she opted for in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment to get pregnant.

Recently, in a conversation with fans on social media, the famous revealed some details about the baby’s arrival. She explained that Joaquim is expected to come into the world in September, but she

It is not for nothing that, on the afternoon of this Friday (22), Vivi published a beautiful record next to her husband in a children’s store. The muse made a point of showing details of her baby’s trousseau.

in the record, Viviane Araújo posed next to Guilherme and the store’s professionals who helped her choose the baby’s trousseau. In a sequence of images, the mother of the year appeared with two baby strollers and several bags in her hand.

In the caption of the image, Vivi thanks the care that the brand took with her and little Joaquim.

“And yesterday was a very special day! We went to choose all the trousseau for our Joaquim! And we chose the best place. We count on the help of these angels, Carol, Naty and Mari!! Thank you girls, Joaquim was so happy that he, last night when I lay down to sleep, couldn’t stop jumping in my belly with so much joy!!! Lol….Guilherme Milião”, he wrote Viviane Araújo Super excited.

