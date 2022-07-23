War in Ukraine: Russia’s New Plans for the Conflict | Ukraine and Russia

Russia’s military focus in Ukraine is no longer “only” the east, said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In an interview with Russian state media, he indicated that Moscow’s strategy had changed after allied countries provided Ukraine with long-range weapons.

Russia would now have to push Ukrainian forces even further from the front lines to ensure its own security, he argued.

His comments came after the United States announced that it would provide Ukraine with more long-range weapons.

Ukraine will receive another four advanced Himars rocket systems to stem the advance of Russian troops, bringing the total number to 16, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska addressed the US Congress this week calling for more air defense systems to “help us stop this terror against the Ukrainians”.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, falsely claiming that Russian speakers in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine had suffered genocide and needed to be released.

Five months later, Russia occupied parts of the east and south of the country, but failed in its original aim of capturing the Ukrainian capital Kiev and has since claimed that its main objective was the liberation of Donbas.

The US accused Russia of preparing to annex parts of Ukraine.

Since February, Western countries have provided Ukraine with increasingly powerful weapons to use in its defense against Russian forces.

Lavrov says this forced Russia to further expand its goals.

“We cannot allow the part of Ukraine controlled by the [presidente ucraniano Volodymyr] Zelensky… has weapons that pose a direct threat to our territory,” Lavrov said in an interview with journalist Margarita Simonyan, well-known TV commentator and editor-in-chief of Russian state broadcaster RT.

“The geography is different now,” he said, citing the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as Russia’s latest targets. Moscow forces already occupy parts of both regions.

Lavrov specifically referred to the Himars long-range rocket system (only recently supplied by the US) with which Ukraine has had some success.

For two consecutive days, Ukrainian forces used the Himars to hit a strategic bridge in Kherson (occupied city). The Antonivskyi Bridge is one of two bridges that Russia depends on to supply the areas it has captured on the west bank of the Dnipro River, including the city of Kherson.

The Russian chancellor described Ukraine’s arms supply actions as “impotent anger” and a “desire to make things worse”.

But the Pentagon’s Austin said it was Russia’s “cruel and unprovoked invasion” that spurred the international community to action.

Russian annexation plans

The apparent expansion of Russian objectives was also highlighted this week by US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who said Russia was already making plans to annex large swaths of Ukrainian territory.

He accused Moscow of using a “manual” similar to the takeover of Crimea when it annexed the Ukrainian peninsula by organizing a mock referendum in 2014.

Kirby said Russia is installing illegitimate pro-Russian officials to run occupied regions of Ukraine. These new “administrations” would then organize local referendums to become part of Russia, possibly as early as September.

The results of the votes would be used by Russia “to try to claim the annexation of sovereign Ukrainian territory,” Kirby said.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 after a hastily organized referendum — seen as illegal by the international community — in which voters opted to join Russia.

Many Kiev supporters boycotted the vote and the campaign was neither free nor fair.

Similar polls held in other parts of Ukraine would almost certainly face a similar situation, with any opposition to Russia joining largely suppressed.

Kirby said he was “exposing” Russian plans “to let the world know that any alleged annexation is premeditated, illegal and illegitimate”, and promised there would be a swift response from the US and its allies.