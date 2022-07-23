WEG (WEGE3) points to margin pressure and decreases investment forecast in 2022

At the end of the morning of this Thursday (21), WEG executives (WEGE3) commented in a conference call with analysts and managers the company’s results in the second quarter and also about perspectives for the future. In general, the company’s directors assumed that WEG faced some difficulty between April and June in maintaining its profit margins and also announced lower investments for the year.

André Rodrigues, financial administrative director, said that what has contributed to the company’s margin decline includes “a little bit of everything”. The highlight, however, is the exchange rate variation, with the strengthening of the real in the period, and the lower margins in the renewable unit (solar and wind), where, according to him, “they were always tight”.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$ 1.25 billion, growing 15% in the year. The company’s Ebitda margin, however, was 17.5%, 6.7 percentage points lower than in the same period in 2021.

For the future, WEG still sees pressure on its margins. If, on the one hand, the decline in the price of copper, an important input in the company’s production chain, can benefit profitability, on the other hand, the exchange rate and inflation are seen as a risk for the solar energy arm.

However, the margin, assessed Rodrigues, was within the expected range and in line with the scenario of inflationary cost pressure, logistical problems and the company’s growth in renewable energy businesses that carry lower margins than other segments.

“We do not have any indication at this time that the margin will present an additional reduction in relation to what was observed in the last quarter of 2021”, said the executive.

He referred to the level of 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was almost three points below the level recorded in the same period of 2020. “The expectation (for the second quarter) was that it would not be below 17.2% and did not exceed 18%”, he added.

The company highlighted the growth of centralized generation of solar energy in the country. André Salgueiro, finance director at WEG, commented that solar energy continues to make sense due to the energy price. But the exchange rate and inflation can change costs, since the photovoltaic segment still has a high percentage of imported equipment and components.

As for the 5.3 percentage point drop in return on invested capital (ROIC), also often mentioned by analysts, executives defended that they see the situation improving in the near future – starting next quarter, the company should start to suffer greater effects from the recognition of non-recurring credits.

Finally, WEG directors also said that the company should invest R$ 1.2 billion this year, less than the R$ 1.5 billion previously forecast. “The expectation for this year is to be around R$ 1.2 billion. That’s what we’re going to achieve”, Rodrigues commented. “What we don’t achieve this year, however, will stay for next year.”

