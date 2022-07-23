Wesley Safadão on Thyane Dantas: “We are together in joy and sadness, in health and in sickness” – Who

+



Wesley Safadão backstage at Fortal (Photo: Quem)

After a period away from the stage to recover from a herniated disc surgery, Wesley Safadão performed a lively show at Fortal 2022, in Fortaleza, Ceará, on Friday night (23). Since the operation, which took place on July 7, this was the singer’s third performance.

“I’m still taking some precautions. I walk very well, but I can’t jump, or make certain movements. I can’t lean my body or go sideways. I also have to be careful that nobody hits me on the back. sometimes they touch us and it is exactly in this place [que passou pela cirurgia]. So, I need some care,” he told Who. At the end of June, he reported experiencing severe pain in his spine and underwent the surgical procedure in the first week of July.

In a conversation in the dressing room of Fortal, Safadão said that the support of his wife, Thyane Dantas, was very important. “With her, recovery became more special. I can say that we are together in joy and sadness, in health and in sickness. It was not comfortable, no. She slept a few days in the hospital. I was even more in love with my nurse-wife” , he said, who was attended by her watching the show backstage.

The pair of headphones used by Safadão for the show showed the couple’s passion. The piece had his initials, WS, on one side and her nickname, Thy, on the other.

Wesley Safadão uses a phone in honor of his wife, Thyane Dantas (Photo: Quem)

