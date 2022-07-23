“What flavor”; web goes crazy with a scene of Tenório discovering he’s a cuckold in Pantanal

One of the most anticipated scenes took place in wetland. In the last chapter of this Friday (22), the public went crazy with the scene where Tenório (Murilo Benicio)discovered that he was being betrayed by Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). The scene was expected since the beginning of the novel.

The situation occurred after the farmer overheard a conversation between Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa). At that moment, he heard about the case of the woman with her pawn and the internet did not forgive the memes that were born as soon as the edition ended.

“Tenorio discovered the horns. What flavor”, commented a netizen next to a meme. Another took advantage of the scene to allude to the end of another successful soap opera on TV Globo: “Tenório’s scene ended up like Avenida Brasil”, he said, referring to the famous freeze.

Other followers also expressed their concern about what will happen in the next chapters, after all, the farmer will not leave the matter alone: ​​“If Tenório does something against Maria Bruaca, I won’t know how to deal”, said a follower while posting a photo of the same.