What happened to Soweto, the group that generated the Belo x Denilson fight

Founded in 1991, Grupo Soweto is a pagode band that was born in Itaquera, on the east side of São Paulo. Claudinho de Oliveira and Robson Buiú were the first two members of the group that generated a legal dispute between former player and commentator Denilson and singer Belo (see below).

Still active in the music market after more than 30 years of existence, Soweto has only one member of the initial ‘team’: Criseverton percussionist, Cris, who joined the group with Belo in 1993. The singer was a childhood friend of Robsn Buiu.

Months later, Marcinho and Digo accepted the adventure and closed the formation, which was successful and scored hits in Brazil in the 1990s.

Before being called Soweto, however, the group had another name. Initially it was known as ‘Nó na Madeira’. The brand that won the country and transformed the musicians into stars of the pagode was given in 1991, inspired by a bar of the same name by Claudinho, one of the founders of the band.

The fight

Friends in the 1990s, when Soweto was at its peak, the former player Denilson and Belo broke off relations in 2000, when the singer left the pagode group to pursue a solo career. The current TV Band commentator had bought the band’s commercial rights and managed them a little before the pagodeiro’s departure, and since then they’ve been fighting in court.

The fight between the two, therefore, has been going on for more than 20 years. The former player sued the singer for breach of contract. In 2004, Belo was ordered to pay compensation to Denilson. Currently, the value exceeds R$ 7 million, which is disputed by the singer.

In March of this year, Denilson participated in the podcast’Ticaracaticast‘, presented by humorists Carioca and Bola, and commented on the debt. “It’s not normal for this crazy duty and living a normal life without paying me. It solved everything. He has to come and say: ‘What’s your pix?’. The guy is public, he goes there and puts on a show. And it doesn’t come with anything? This is not normal, this is a portrait of Brazilian society today”, said the TV Band commentator.

Recently, the disagreement gained a new chapter: the Justice of São Paulo ordered to block R$ 7 million of concerts of Belo because of the debt with Denilson.

What do the former members of Soweto think about Belo and this fight?

Claudinho de Oliveira, one of the founders of Soweto, says that the relationship with Belo is good after the event of more than 20 years. He claims that the contact is distant, but admits that the band was left without structure after the singer left.

“We lacked structure. Belo left Soweto and that’s how it ended. As soon as Belo left, some time passed, we were left without structure. strength of will, in that context, in 1990, to follow. It was very complicated. They had the great structures. Producer, record company, great studios”, said Claudinho de Oliveira to ‘Canal do Leandro Brito’.

“We are distanced. I didn’t see [com frequência] the beautiful personally. I have nothing against Belo, and I believe he has nothing against Soweto either. They are different paths. I even met him on one occasion. It was his birthday party, we exchanged an idea. But, good friends, there’s no distance [que atrapalha]”, said Claudinho, singer and songwriter.

Composer and guitarist Chiquinho Santos was disgusted with Belo’s departure from Soweto in 2000. Also in an interview with ‘Canal do Leandro Brito’, he said, however, that he understood why the singer went in search of a solo career.

“When Belo left Soweto, I was very sad. I was very sad, Soweto was an extension of my family. I was shaken, angry with him. But I understood. A little before he left, I stayed with them. almost 30 days in Rio de Janeiro. Belo had a giant paper list of tasks. Dyeing his hair, going to the radio, receiving journalists. Where was the rest of the group? On the beach. That was the bad part”, said Chiquinho.

“We took it well [a saída do Belo]. We never looked for another Belo. We looked for a voice that was cool and that could please the public. But then the people didn’t understand this change”, said the percussionist Criserverton, Cris, in an interview with the channel ‘Samba pra Vida’.

In 2014, in an interview with R7, Belo stated that he wanted to resume the pagode group. The idea, however, never materialized. “It’s a very old desire, but everything is still very dispersed. A lot of people don’t continue in music, each one is doing something different. There are only two who remain in Soweto, Cris and Marcinho. And Digo seems to have gone to the church, Claudinho is teaching, it seems. We haven’t studied the proposal yet, but it’s a future project. It’s definitely going to happen”, said the singer, at the time.