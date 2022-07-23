WhatsApp lets you hide online status in new beta version

What many wanted is happening. The new WhatsApp beta update for Android lets you decide who can see your “online” status when using the app.

Until then, it was possible to restrict who had the “Last seen” information, that is, the last time you entered the app. However, all your contacts would know if you were actively online the moment they open the private chat.

Now how WhatsApp beta version 2.22.16.12 for Androidyou may completely hide your “online” status of all your contacts or just specific people.

Privacy menu difference with WhatsApp beta update v2.22.16.12 for Android. (9to5google | WABetaInfo)Source: 9to5google

How to remove “online” from WhatsApp beta for Android

To use this new feature, first you have to update WhatsApp beta to the v2.22.16.12. After that, enter the settings and select Account > Privacy > Last seen and online.

Below the “Who can see my last seen” subdivision, there will be a new section called “Who can see when I’m online”. You can choose between “All“, letting your contacts see when it’s active, or mirror the “Last seen” setting. If you choose the second option, you can restrict your “online” to only saved contacts, unsee specific people, or let no one see.

Another important point is that the rule remains the same: if you remove the “online” view for one person or all, will not be able to see when they are active either.

O WABetaInfo already announced that this feature should come to iOS devices at some point as well. There is no official forecast when the new privacy option will reach users of the standard WhatsApp app, as it is still in development.