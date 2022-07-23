When is Anitta discharged? New bulletin explains

This Friday (22), the Hospital Vila Nova Star updated the health status of Anitta, who remains hospitalized in the unit two days after undergoing surgery. In the medical bulletin released, it informs that the funkeira presents an evolution in her clinical conditionafter she has had the procedure to treat endometriosis (inflammation caused by the abnormal growth of endometrial cells outside the uterus).

“The Vila Nova Star Hospital, from Rede D’or, informs that the artist Anitta remains hospitalized in the unit, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo, and presents a favorable evolution of her clinical condition. The patient was submitted last Wednesday (20 /7) to a minimally invasive procedure for the treatment of endometriosis (an inflammatory condition caused by the abnormal growth of endometrial cells outside the uterus),” the statement said.

“The artist will undergo further evaluations by the medical team in the coming days, before the definition of hospital discharge”, informed the bulletin signed by doctors Prof. Dr. Paul Hoff, Dr. Pedro Loretti and Prof. Dr. Ludhmila Hajjar. On the morning of this Friday, Anitta had already updated her health status, using her social networks to tell about the symptoms of the postoperative period.

On Twitter, the singer warned that she has been feeling pain and revealed the process after she went through the operating table. “I know you are waiting for me to show up but it’s hard to see. This powder is unbearable. Everything went well in the surgery, now it’s going through this extremely bad phase”, she wrote on her official profile.

How was Anitta’s surgery in São Paulo?

Anitta underwent the medical procedure on Wednesday (20). The operation consisted of drilling holes in the funkeira’s abdomen in order to insert instruments that are able to recover the area affected by endometriosis. The artist had revealed her condition on July 7 through a statement on social media. The diagnosis for the comorbidity only happened when Anitta talked to a cardiologist at the hospital where her father, Mauro Machado, was hospitalized after a stroke.

The funk singer complained that she felt a lot of pain in her lower abdomen. “The doctor immediately did an MRI on me and it was there: endometriosis. The next day, she took me to a specialist. We did the other tests necessary to be sure and there it is”, she said.

The artist had also encouraged other women who are experiencing pain to seek tests that can confirm the diagnosis of endometriosis. “Endometriosis is very common among women. It has several side effects, in each body in a way. They can extend to the bladder and cause terrible pain when urinating. There are several treatments. Mine will have to be surgery”, she explained.

According to the Ministry of Health website, endometriosis is a disease caused by endometrial cells (tissue that lines the uterus). In the most severe cases, the disease can affect a woman’s fertility. Pains can occur outside the menstrual period and during sexual intercourse, in addition to involving intestinal and urinary symptoms.

In an interview with Fantástico, the singer revealed “nine years of suffering” due to the disease. to the reporter Felipe Santanathe artist revealed that, for her participation in the Globo journalistic, she needed to take three pain medications.

View the full medical bulletin

