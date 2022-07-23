Whindersson says he doesn’t have iFood after publishing for the app

Whindersson Nunes made a gaffe. The influencer said he did not have the iFood delivery app, but he carried out an advertisement for the brand a few months ago.

On Tuesday, the comedian commented on Twitter some unusual situations that happened to him.

“Last month I paid 8 thousand reais in stones for the garden, detail, I don’t have a garden, today I was evicted from a place I never set foot in, 16 thousand reais for ifood and I DON’T HAVE THIS APP, I eat the same food every day at the same times,” he wrote.

On the day of the post, the São Paulo Justice had determined that Whindersson was evicted from two commercial rooms he rented in the city.

In a note, Whindersson’s press and legal advisors reported that “the artist’s administrative management is carried out by an outsourced company and that he became aware of the facts and the existence of the properties by the media”.

The publication left the comedian’s followers confused and he was asked about advertising with the app. “You don’t have the app and do you advertise for it?”, asked a follower. “Do you advertise iFood and don’t use the app? You already delete the post and write in another way [risos]”said another.

On the social network, Whindersson replied that he only made one publicity for the brand, in a punctual way.

I don’t advertise Ifood, I’ve done it once, punctually, and that’s it. — Whindersson (@whindersson) July 21, 2022

However, one of the ads continues to run frequently on YouTube.

The main advertisement was launched in February. In the video, the comedian discloses the brand’s campaign and shows what his mania is when it comes to eating.

splash contacted the Whindersson and iFood press offices and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.