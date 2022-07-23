White House says Russia plans to annex more Ukrainian territory

Russia is “laying bases” to annex Ukrainian territory it controls in violation of the country’s sovereignty, said National Security Council spokesman John Kirbyin a press conference on Tuesday (19), citing US intelligence.

Advertising

Moscow is “starting to release a version of what you might call a attachment bookletvery similar to what we saw in 2014,” said Kirby, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea 8 years ago.

“The Russian government is reviewing detailed plans to presumably annex several of Ukraine’s regions, including Kherson, Zaporizhizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk” said Kirby.

To prepare conditions on the ground to carry out these actions, Kirby said Russia is trying to establish the ruble as the default currency in areas under its control, sabotage civilian internet access and force Ukrainians to apply for Russian citizenship.

Last week, Vladimir Putin signed a decree that opened the door to quickly obtaining Russian citizenship for all Ukrainians.

Repeatedly, the Biden administration takes the unusual step of publicly revealing US information about Russia’s plans in Ukraine, as part of an effort to interrupt and “derailing” Kremlin goals.

Fonte: Business Insider