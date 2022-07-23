WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency | Health

Share on WhatsApp

More than 16,000 cases have been reported in 75 countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, according to the BBC.

“I have decided to declare a public health emergency of international scope,” Tedros told a news conference, saying the risk in the world is relatively moderate, except in Europe, where it is high.

Tedros also said that, with the tools available, it will be possible to control the outbreak and stop the transmission.

Despite a lack of consensus among WHO emergency committee members, Tedros made the decision to issue the statement – it was the first time the head of the UN health agency had taken such a step.

Saturday’s decision could lead to greater investment in treating the disease and advancing the fight for vaccines, which are in short supply.

According to the director-general of the WHO, only half of the countries with recorded cases of monkeypox have guaranteed access to vaccines.

The WHO’s director of emergencies, Mike Ryan, says that being vaccinated does not provide instant protection against the disease.

Brazil is among the countries with the most confirmed cases of monkeypox, says WHO

Monkeypox: see list of symptoms and how to protect yourself

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are usually:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

Lesions go through five stages before falling off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The illness usually lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.

The use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforced the adoption of these measures, stressing that they also serve to protect against Covid-19.

“Such non-pharmacological measures, such as physical distancing whenever possible, the use of protective masks and frequent hand hygiene, have the power to protect the individual and the community not only against Covid-19, but also against other diseases. “, the agency said.

