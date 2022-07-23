WHO declares monkeypox an international health emergency

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, decided this Saturday (23/7) that monkeypox is a public health emergency of international concern.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the expert committee that analyzes the situation of the virus around the world, last Thursday (21/7). According to Tedros, during the meeting, the group was unable to reach a consensus on whether or not to turn the disease into an international emergency.

Tedros, however, decided to change the alert status of the virus even without a decision from the committee. “We have an outbreak that has spread rapidly around the world, through new modes of transmission that we understand very little about,” he said. NOW: WHO declares monkeypox outbreak an international health emergency. “It has spread across the world quickly through new modes of transmission,” Tedros Adhanom said in a speech on Saturday morning (7/23). Read: https://t.co/H3B68011u6 pic.twitter.com/qn5x7gNbds — Metropolis (@Metropoles) July 23, 2022

The WHO declares an international emergency when there is an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to the public health of other states, through the international spread of the disease. The status has been adopted in other outbreaks throughout history, such as the H1N1 crisis in 2009 and the Zika virus in 2016.

To make the decision, Tedros considered five elements: growth in cases in countries that have never registered the virus; International Health Regulations criteria for declaring an international emergency; lack of consensus in the emergency committee; scientific principles; and the risk to human health.

According to the WHO, in the current outbreak, 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 75 countries.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) Recently, several countries have registered cases of patients diagnosed with monkeypox, a rare disease caused by the simian smallpox virus. According to the WHO, the condition is not considered serious: the mortality rate is 1 case in 100. However, it is the first time that it has become identified on a large scale outside the African continent.Getty Images ****Photo-person-coughing-droplets.jpg The disease was first diagnosed in humans in 1970. According to the profile of currently infected patients, most of them homosexuals or men who have sex with men (MSM), specialists suspect a possible contamination through sexual contact, as well as through contact. with injuries to sick people or droplets released during breathingLucas Ninno/Getty Images ****Picture-sick-person-sitting-on-sofa.jpg According to the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with contaminated bodily fluids or shared items (such as clothing and bedding).”Roos Koole/Getty Images ****Picture-monkey-reclining-on-tree.jpg Initially, monkeypox is transmitted by contact with infected monkeys or rodents, and is more common in African countries. Prior to the current outbreak, only four countries outside the continent had identified cases in history.seng chye teo/ Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-3.jpg Symptoms of the condition include fever, headache, body and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion and chills. There are also spots that appear on the entire body (mainly face, hands and feet) and evolve, forming crusts, which later fall off.Wong Yu Liang / EyeEm / Getty Images ****Photo-child-with-smallpox The incubation period for the virus ranges from seven to 21 days, but symptoms, which can be very itchy or painful, usually appear after 10 days.Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images ****Picture-person-taking-injection.jpg Because it is a disease very similar to smallpox, the vaccine against the condition also serves to prevent contamination. In severe cases, treatment includes antivirals and the use of blood plasma from immunized individuals.Natalia Gdovskaia/ Getty Images ****Ilustracao-virus-variola.jpg Despite being relatively rare and transmissible, European experts say the risk of a major outbreak is low.ROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-4.jpg In Europe, the cases already exceed 50. The countries with the highest number of diagnoses are Portugal (20), Spain (23) and the United Kingdom (7), according to the AFP news agency. The US also confirmed a patient with the diseasemmpile/ Getty Images 0

Worry

As in the Thursday meeting, Tedros pointed out that a good part of the cases are being registered in men who have sex with men.

The director expressed concern about the stigmas that may fall on the group, but said he believed that this particularity could be used to implement specific health interventions.

“It is essential that all countries work closely with communities of men who have sex with men to design and provide effective information and services and adopt measures that protect the health, human rights and dignity of affected communities.” .

Brazil

The latest update from the Ministry of Health points out that Brazil has 607 confirmed cases of monkeypox. The data was released on Friday (22/7).

The cases are spread across 13 states and the Federal District. São Paulo is the region with the highest number of records: 438 cases.

Then appear Rio de Janeiro (86 cases), Minas Gerais (33), Federal District (12), Paraná (10), Goiás (8), Bahia (5), Ceará (2), Rio Grande do Sul (3). ), Pernambuco (3), Rio Grande do Norte (2), Espírito Santo (2), Mato Grosso do Sul (1) and Santa Catarina (1).