WHO declares monkeypox an international health emergency

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, decided this Saturday (23/7) that monkeypox is a public health emergency of international concern.
The decision was taken after a meeting of the expert committee that analyzes the situation of the virus around the world, last Thursday (21/7). According to Tedros, during the meeting, the group was unable to reach a consensus on whether or not to turn the disease into an international emergency.
Tedros, however, decided to change the alert status of the virus even without a decision from the committee. “We have an outbreak that has spread rapidly around the world, through new modes of transmission that we understand very little about,” he said.
The WHO declares an international emergency when there is an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to the public health of other states, through the international spread of the disease. The status has been adopted in other outbreaks throughout history, such as the H1N1 crisis in 2009 and the Zika virus in 2016.
To make the decision, Tedros considered five elements: growth in cases in countries that have never registered the virus; International Health Regulations criteria for declaring an international emergency; lack of consensus in the emergency committee; scientific principles; and the risk to human health.
According to the WHO, in the current outbreak, 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 75 countries.
Worry
As in the Thursday meeting, Tedros pointed out that a good part of the cases are being registered in men who have sex with men.
The director expressed concern about the stigmas that may fall on the group, but said he believed that this particularity could be used to implement specific health interventions.
“It is essential that all countries work closely with communities of men who have sex with men to design and provide effective information and services and adopt measures that protect the health, human rights and dignity of affected communities.” .
Brazil
The latest update from the Ministry of Health points out that Brazil has 607 confirmed cases of monkeypox. The data was released on Friday (22/7).
The cases are spread across 13 states and the Federal District. São Paulo is the region with the highest number of records: 438 cases.
Then appear Rio de Janeiro (86 cases), Minas Gerais (33), Federal District (12), Paraná (10), Goiás (8), Bahia (5), Ceará (2), Rio Grande do Sul (3). ), Pernambuco (3), Rio Grande do Norte (2), Espírito Santo (2), Mato Grosso do Sul (1) and Santa Catarina (1).