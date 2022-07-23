The Aid of R$ 600 was approved by the Federal Government and starts to be paid from August to December of this year. Know more!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank launches new silver card: how does it work?

Between August and December of this year, the more than 18 million Brazilians who are part of the Auxílio Brasil payroll will receive around R$ 600. R$ 41 billion will be released to expand benefits and create new aid.

Much talked about in recent days, the change in the amount paid monthly to beneficiaries of the social program, one of the largest in the country, is part of the PEC das Bondades, which brought changes in some social programs.

Auxílio Brasil payments for the month of July started last Monday (18). The benefit is paid to millions of Brazilians in situations of economic vulnerability. This Friday (22), users who have NIS final 5 can withdraw around R$ 400. Check the complete calendar by clicking here.

Who has a formal contract will win the Aid of R$ 600?

Auxílio Brasil provides financial support to families in poverty and extreme poverty. With the amount released monthly, citizens who fit the program’s requirements can pay their bills.

Once the proposal was approved, many people began to wonder if those who have been employed in the last few weeks or months will lose the benefit. For those concerned, rest assured: being employed is not, in itself, a reason for payments to be cancelled.

Woman loses labor lawsuit by dancing on TikTok

What needs to be proven to receive the R$ 600 Aid?

To be part of the program and receive the monthly allowance of R$ 600 reais, it is necessary to fulfill some requirements established by the Federal Government. Therefore, see below the criteria that families must fulfill.

Being in a situation of poverty and extreme poverty with children, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, adolescents and young people between 0 and 21 incomplete in its composition;

Have a monthly per capita family income of R$105 or less (extremely poor families);

Have a per capita family income of R$100 to R$210 (poor families).

In addition, the beneficiary must be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and have updated registration data in the last 2 years. In fact, the Federal Government is calling on thousands of users to update CadÚnico by October this year.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com