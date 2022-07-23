Who is and how he plays Giuliano Galoppo, close to joining São Paulo | Sao Paulo

São Paulo has made a big effort in recent weeks to sign 23-year-old Giuliano Galoppo. A Banfield player from Argentina, the midfielder was a great desire for Rogério Ceni for the options he can give on the field. And also for the goals (see numbers below).

Born in Buenos Aires, Galoppo passed through the youth ranks of Boca Juniors and Atlético Rafaela, but it was at Banfield that he gained prominence. In 2018, he went to the bench of the professional team for the first time during the final stretch of Argentine competitions.

Between 2020 and 2021, Galoppo began to stand out and draw attention for his personality and versatility on the pitch. River Plate tried to sign the player more than once, but the high figures in the deal prevented the transfer.

– He has a lot of technique and arrival in the area. He is a player that makes the team play. He is a midfielder who can play with 5 or 10. He can play on both sides, because he scores and has driving, catching and passes between the lines – defined Pablo Ledjer, Argentine journalist.

These were the characteristics that filled Rogério Ceni’s eyes. The coach has reported the problem of lack of players who can change the way the team acts.

The imminent arrival of Galoppo comes against the loss of the also young Gabriel Sara. The midfielder, versatile like the Argentine, was traded to Norwich, from England, last week.

A factor that draws attention in Giuliano Galoppo is the good finish in the opponent’s area. The numbers in the last two seasons are an example of this. In 2021, he played 48 games for Banfield and scored 13 goals. This year, there are 27 games, with eight goals.

– I really like the place I occupy on the field. Honestly, I feel good in any of the three midfield positions, both inside and 5 and on the right. Today I’m very comfortable and I like to go up to the opponent’s area – said Galoppo, in an interview with “La Nación”, from Argentina, in 2021.

In Argentina, the player is seen as a young man with great potential. São Paulo agrees, so much so that they invested around US$6 million (R$32 million) in his signing. The expectation is that in the medium term this value can be doubled in a future sale.

Giuliano Galoppo arrived in Brazil this Friday and should sign with São Paulo over the weekend to be added to the Copa do Brasil list until next Tuesday, the deadline for signing up new players. It must also be regularized in the Copa Sudamericana.

