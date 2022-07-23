Who is Ivan ‘Papo Reto’; BH bolsonarista arrested for threats to Lula and STF

posted on 07/22/2022 18:20



Ivan is 46 years old and on social media he presents himself as a personal trainer, coach and therapist – (credit: Redes Sociais / Reproduction)

The Federal Police (PF) arrested, this Friday (7/22), in Belo Horizonte, Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto, after he threatened the life of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), political allies of the candidate of the PT and ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

But, after all, who is the bolsonarista, whose arrest warrant was signed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes?

Ivan, 46, presents himself on social media as a personal trainer, coach and therapist. He also owns a drug addiction treatment center in BH.





The “therapist”, known as ‘Ivan Papo Reto’, has a YouTube channel, with 7,500 subscribers, where he daily posts videos against leftist agendas, threatening the life of Lula, PT’s political allies and STF ministers.

On his YouTube profile, he also talks about drugs. According to the account description, the channel is dedicated to “talking about chemical dependency, alcohol and drugs in an objective and uncomplicated way”.

“Drug problems? I can help you! Channel designed to talk about chemical dependency, alcohol and drugs in an objective and uncomplicated way. This space aims to inform about the problem and present solutions and treatments for those who have or think they have drug problems. With us, the conversation is straight!”, says the description.

Ivan was a candidate for councilor in 2020 in Belo Horizonte by the PSL (today União Brasil), but he had only 189 votes.