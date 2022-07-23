Who is the motorcyclist killed in an accident caused by a player in the countryside of SP | Paraiba Valley and Region

Married and the father of two young daughters, Eliezer had started his new job last week. On social media, friends and family mourned his death.

The boss, who was already a friend of footvolley games on weekends, was revolted to see the player at the door of the police station. The scene was captured in a video that went viral. (see below).

Eliezer Pena also participated in a soccer group on Saturdays in Bragança Paulista and was a Palmeiras fan. He will be veiled this Saturday (23) from 10 am at the municipal wake and burial is scheduled for 2 pm at the Saudade Cemetery.

Defender drove after drinking gin, according to police

Defender Renan Silva’s drunkenness was not confirmed because he did not show any characteristic signs and refused to take a breathalyzer test. However, the police officers who attended the incident said they smelled liquor and found a bottle of liquor near the car.

According to the Civil Police, he told police that he drank gin at the party he was at and that he had fallen asleep at the wheel. Despite this, he remained silent during his testimony at the police station.

“The test was negative for drunkenness, but based on the testimony of the police, in his statement that he had drunk at this party and had the vehicle, he is being charged with manslaughter, with the qualifier of being under the influence of alcohol. and also lost the right to drive”, explains delegate Aline Alessandra Marques Faria Ferreira.

Renan, who is 20 years old, played for Palmeiras and was on loan to Bragantino, was taken to the Piracaia jail and should undergo a custody hearing this Saturday (23). His defense said he will only manifest himself in the records.

After the accident, the State Highway Police (PRE) was at the scene and found that the player had an odor of alcohol. He told the police that before the accident he had spent the night at a party in Campinas and confessed to drinking there.

Also, Renan didn’t have a license. According to the PRE, he had a driving permit, which is done before the official document. However, in the period in which you have the permission, it is not allowed to commit infractions, under penalty of loss, what happened to the player.

Player was loaned by Palmeiras

Renan is from Palmeiras and was loaned to Bragantino in April this year. Since then, he has been occupying the position of defender. He arrived on the team to take the place of Fabrício Bruno, who went to Flamengo. The player has been at Palmeiras since the under-13 and went up to professional in 2020. The contract with the team is valid until 2025.

In a statement, Palmeiras informed that it is in contact with Red Bull Bragantino in order to follow the case closely and provide all necessary assistance to the victim’s family.

Bragantino informed that he sympathizes with the family and that he will terminate the contract.