Who Ivan ‘Papo Reto’; Bolsonarista from BH arrested for threats to Lula and STF – Politics

The Federal Police (PF) arrested, this Friday (7/22), in Belo Horizonte, Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto, after he threatened the life of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), political allies of the candidate of the PT and ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).
But, after all, who is the bolsonarista, whose arrest warrant was signed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes?
Ivan, 46, presents himself on social media as a personal trainer, coach and therapist. He also owns a drug addiction treatment center in BH.
On his YouTube profile, he also talks about drugs. According to the account description, the channel is dedicated to “talking about chemical dependency, alcohol and drugs in an objective and uncomplicated way”.
READ ALSO: ‘Let’s hunt you’: the threats made by Bolsonarista to Lula and ministers
Ivan was a candidate for councilor in 2020 in Belo Horizonte by the PSL (today Unio Brasil), but he had only 189 votes.