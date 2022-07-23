Why did retailers slip again this Friday? – Money Times

American
What caused this drop? According to Vitorio Galindo, an investment analyst at Quantzed, the shares underwent a correction (Image: Disclosure)

the retailers American (AMER3), Via (VIIA3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) were again among the biggest falls in the Ibovespa at the meeting this Friday (22). As a result, the shares fell by 5.91%, 4.56% and 4.98%, respectively.

What caused this drop? According to Vitorio Galindo, an investment analyst at Quantzed, the shares underwent a correction. In recent weeks, stocks have soared.

“Companies had a rebound. When we look at retail, in general the sector has fallen. Despite this, the yield curve is not rising. Looking at the macro, today is favorable. It’s more a matter of flow”, he says.

What to expect from the results?

O Safra Bank estimates, in a report released this Wednesday (20), a second quarter of losses for Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), American (AMER3) and Via (VIIA3).

For the three retailers, Safra estimates a loss of R$104 million, R$123 million and R$13 million, respectively.

On the positive side, in terms of revenue growth, the bank predicts that Americanas will be the highlight among e-commerce.

With a more resilient performance due to its sales mix, the institution expects the company to present an annual increase of 8% in revenue.

On the other hand, Magazine Luiza should show a drop of 4%, and Via should follow the same path, falling 2%.

