Why did retailers slip again this Friday? – Money Times

the retailers American (AMER3), Via (VIIA3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) were again among the biggest falls in the Ibovespa at the meeting this Friday (22). As a result, the shares fell by 5.91%, 4.56% and 4.98%, respectively.

What caused this drop? According to Vitorio Galindo, an investment analyst at Quantzed, the shares underwent a correction. In recent weeks, stocks have soared.

“Companies had a rebound. When we look at retail, in general the sector has fallen. Despite this, the yield curve is not rising. Looking at the macro, today is favorable. It’s more a matter of flow”, he says.

What to expect from the results?

O Safra Bank estimates, in a report released this Wednesday (20), a second quarter of losses for Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), American (AMER3) and Via (VIIA3).

For the three retailers, Safra estimates a loss of R$104 million, R$123 million and R$13 million, respectively.

On the positive side, in terms of revenue growth, the bank predicts that Americanas will be the highlight among e-commerce.

With a more resilient performance due to its sales mix, the institution expects the company to present an annual increase of 8% in revenue.

On the other hand, Magazine Luiza should show a drop of 4%, and Via should follow the same path, falling 2%.

Money Times is Top 10 in Investments!

It is with great pleasure that we share with you, our reader, that Money Times has been certified as one of the 10 largest Brazilian initiatives in the Digital Universe in Investments. By open voting and a group of experts, the iBest Award will define the top three in the 2022 category. If you rely on our content to take care of your investments and keep you informed, VOTE HERE!