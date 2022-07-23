Why France resists air conditioning in the middle of a heat wave with record temperatures | World

France uses more air conditioning than it would like, with a quarter of homes using some type of cooling device, from small fans with water to more complex towers, which resemble appliances used in Brazil. That number has been rising with the massive heat wave, but in the face of the effects of global warming and impending energy shortages, authorities in France and the European Union hope to encourage alternative forms of cooling.

On scorching hot days, as most of France has recently experienced, you can find people taking refuge in grocery stores or movie theaters – places that are more likely to be air-conditioned than homes, or even offices.

Although the use of air conditioning is increasing in France, this type of device remains less used in French lands than in other regions of the globe, as until recently extreme heat has been relatively rare.

According to Ademe, the French ecological transition agency, around 55% of French businesses and 64% of offices had an air conditioner in 2020.

These numbers are higher than in people’s homes, where only 25% had some sort of system or device in 2020, although the number is on the rise as France sees rising summer temperatures and more regular heat waves. all over the country.

Building insulation and greener, durable solution

The best way to stay calm is to insulate buildings. Building regulations that took effect in France in January 2022 require new homes to be built so that indoor temperatures do not rise above 28°C during the day, without the use of air conditioning.

The regulations also require older buildings to be renovated over the next decade to eliminate so-called “thermal sieves”, which now number about five million in the country.

However, France is lagging both in “passive energy” new construction and in renovations.

To meet the requirements, the country would need to renovate around 700,000 buildings a year, ten times what is currently being done.

Vegetation also serves to reduce temperatures. France has launched a program to replant forests, and cities have added more vegetation to combat heat-absorbing asphalt and stone buildings.

Some French urban centers have begun to put in place “heat reduction” plans to cope with rising temperatures, which include putting more plants in buildings and planting more trees.

The city of Paris has recently had to backtrack on plans to dislodge certain trees because of protests from environmentalists, who have argued that they play a crucial role in keeping the city cooler.

ParisParis’ “urban cooling” system has a relatively unknown system for cooling spaces such as the Louvre museum or the National Assembly (the French Congress), which circulates water from the River Seine at 4°C underground.

The “city cooling” system reduces indoor temperatures by 5 to 8°C compared to outdoors.

The city has committed to expanding the system over the next 20 years to reduce the use of air conditioning. In the future, this system will circulate in all Parisian hospitals, in some schools and even in some metro stations.

“All neighborhoods will be served by this system by 2042,” said Dan Lert, deputy mayor responsible for water.

Paris has a winter “district heating” system that uses underground geothermal energy, but it is primarily for residential buildings, while the cooling system is intended for public buildings and businesses.

More air conditioning, more emissions

Until recently, extreme heat events in France were rare, although since 2003, when tens of thousands of people died, people are increasingly aware of their impacts, and the fact that they are becoming more frequent and intense.

Citizens rush to buy air-cooling devices during heat waves, and demand is on the rise. In 2020, around 800,000 units were sold, compared to 350,000 a year through 2014-2015.

Along with an increase in the use of air conditioning, there is an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2020, air conditioning accounted for 5% of emissions produced by housing, the sector that consumes the most energy in France, 44% of national energy consumption, ahead of transport (31%).

Air conditioners produce emissions through the use of electricity, with built-in units more efficient than many of the portable ones used in urban apartments.

The hydrofluorocarbons used in their refrigeration systems also produce emissions, which have an even greater impact than CO2 when released into the atmosphere.

France’s air conditioning systems released the equivalent of 4.6 million tonnes of CO2 in 2020, according to Ademe.

While the agency acknowledges that homes are unlikely to reduce air-conditioning use as temperatures continue to rise, it encourages people to buy more efficient machines and use them less during the day.

Limiting cooling to 27°C compared to 22°C would reduce energy usage by half a device, and only turning on the air conditioner when the outside temperature reaches 30°C instead of 27°C would reduce the energy use by two-thirds.

France’s current energy code, introduced in 2007, recommends not cooling below 26°C to save energy, but there are no prerequisites, and homes regularly lower the thermostat to 22°C.