Why wasn’t a serial killer heard about Daniella Perez?

Daniella Perez in an image shown in the documentary series “Pacto Brutal”. (Photo: Publicity/HBO Max)

The documentary series “Brutal Pact” about the murder of Daniella Perez premiered on HBO Max and shows details of the investigation into the death of the daughter of writer Gloria Perez, murdered with scissors in 1992 by actor Guilherme de Pádua and his then-wife and accomplice, Paula Thomaz.

In all, the production will have five episodes and features interviews and testimonies from people who closely followed the investigation, such as family, friends, witnesses and lawyers. However, the directors decided not to give a voice to the criminals, who were sentenced to 19 years in prison and released in 1999 after serving a third of their sentence.

In an interview with Veja magazine, director Tatiana Issa explains that the project team decided not to talk to Daniella’s killers in order to reverse a past mistake. During the investigation of the crime, they granted several interviews about the case presenting different versions of what really happened.

“For thirty years they said what they wanted to countless media, giving false versions and these untruths were perpetuated. If we gave them space, we would be doing the same thing that we criticize so much. There was a big media circus around this case,” said Issa.

Writer Gloria Perez also expressed her indignation at the way the media reported the case, giving space for Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz to gain popularity, making the situation a great spectacle. At the time, Daniella was even identified as the ex-actor’s lover.

“It’s not fair that she was murdered in the brutal way she was and still has been described through the words of a murderer as a crazy person, out of her mind. Those who died only bring tears to their families and the people who loved her. I saw that. I saw my daughter depersonalized”, he said in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo.

Actress Daniella Perez was brutally murdered on December 28, 1992, at the age of 22. The culprits for the crime were Guilherme de Pádua, who played opposite the actress in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, and his then wife, Paula Nogueira Thomaz. The young woman’s body was found in a thicket in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro.