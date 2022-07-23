Will it be? Botafogo advances in negotiations to hire dreamed striker

After the failed attempt to bring in the Israeli Eran Zahavi, Glorioso continues in the search for a number 9

After an encouraging start, the situation of the Botafogo went from excitement to mild desperation. O Glorious comes from three straight defeats in Brazilian championship and an elimination in Brazil’s Cup that generated much criticism of the work of the Portuguese coach Luís Castro.

As a result, the American entrepreneur John Textorowner of 90% of the SAF of the Botafogoafter strong investment at the beginning of the year, does not intend to close their pockets in this second transfer window. marçal, Edward and Luiz Henrique are the names so far.

Now, the club follows its saga for a striker. After some attempts, such as the failed negotiation with the Israeli Eran ZahaviO Botafogo is behind little bit Soaresof Olympiacos-GRE

According to the portal “ge.globe“, negotiations with the Greek team advanced. Botafogo is to bring Tiquinho Soares on loan with option to buy. The 31-year-old striker has a contract with Olympiacos until the middle of 2024.

In the Greek club since 2021, Tiquinho Soares already played 48 games, with 14 goals scored. Despite the starting status, the athlete would have liked the project presented by the carioca club, which knows that it will need to pay some amount if the Olympiacos accept the release.