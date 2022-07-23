With a return, Cuca will become the 4th coach with the most games for Atltico

With 224 matches in his first two spells, Cuca had 128 wins, 48 draws and 48 defeats. In 2021, he took fifth place in the historic ranking of Atlético coaches. J Barbatana commanded Galo on 227 occasions, divided into five opportunities between the 1960s and 1990s.
Thus, Cuca naturally surpassed Fin and took fourth place. If he stays in 2023, the coach will have a chance to enter the top 3 of the ranking.
Led by Tel Santana, with 434 games, the list of coaches with the most games for Atltico has Procpio Cardoso in second (328) and Levir Culpi in third (320). Therefore, Cuca needs, at least, 96 games to pass Levir.
Top 5: coaches with the most games for Atltico
Until the end of the current season, Cuca will command Galo in a maximum of 24 matches: 19 for the Brazilian Championship and five for Libertadores, as long as they reach the final. That is, in the best of hypotheses, it would reach the 248th game.
To surpass Levir Culpi, Cuca needs a full season and great sports performance in 2023, as he needs 73 games a year. As an example, in 2021, Atltico took the field 75 times.
Cuca confirmed his return to Atltico in a statement to journalist Jaeci Carvalho, columnist for the supersports It’s from State of Mines. When justifying the decision to accept the board’s proposal, the coach mentioned the confidence in the work and the potential of the squad. He also answered about the possibility of leading the Brazilian National Team in the future.
“There is time to recover the group and fight for the cups. As for the Seleo, this is a natural path. If it has to happen, it will happen.
This will be Cuca’s third visit to Galo. He won seven titles: three Campeonato Mineiros (2012, 2013 and 2021), a Copa Libertadores (2013), a Copa do Brasil (2021) and a Campeonato Brasileiro (2021).