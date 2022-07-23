With a return, Cuca will become the 4th coach with the most games for Atltico

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Cuca will return to the Atlantic less than seven months after leaving

Cuca will take an important step in the history of the Atltico by returning. The coach closed with the club this Friday (22) and will go to his third spell defending the black and white colors. On his return, the commander became the 4th coach with more games for the Rooster, leaving behind Fin. With 224 matches in his first two spells, Cuca had 128 wins, 48 ​​draws and 48 defeats. In 2021, he took fifth place in the historic ranking of Atlético coaches. J Barbatana commanded Galo on 227 occasions, divided into five opportunities between the 1960s and 1990s. READ MORE – know more

Thus, Cuca naturally surpassed Fin and took fourth place. If he stays in 2023, the coach will have a chance to enter the top 3 of the ranking.

Led by Tel Santana, with 434 games, the list of coaches with the most games for Atltico has Procpio Cardoso in second (328) and Levir Culpi in third (320). Therefore, Cuca needs, at least, 96 games to pass Levir.

Top 5: coaches with the most games for Atltico

Until the end of the current season, Cuca will command Galo in a maximum of 24 matches: 19 for the Brazilian Championship and five for Libertadores, as long as they reach the final. That is, in the best of hypotheses, it would reach the 248th game.

To surpass Levir Culpi, Cuca needs a full season and great sports performance in 2023, as he needs 73 games a year. As an example, in 2021, Atltico took the field 75 times.

