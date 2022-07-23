With a thong, Gabi Lopes squats on the beach and the wave ends up entering where it shouldn’t: “Wet”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/mcBNSzPMVh0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

She’s okay! Gabi Lopes, businesswoman, digital influencer and model, once again swept the hearts of her more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram. The muse shared a photo where she looks stunning in a minimalist bikini.

“Before defining yourself, remember: We are multipotential beings,” he wrote in the publication’s caption. In the click, Gabi Lopes appears wearing a minimalist thong bikini and did not fail to break the hearts of her followers. The muse even struck a flashy pose, letting the wave hit her volume.

“A goddess, a madwoman, a sorceress”, joked a fan in the comments field. “Simply stunning! It doesn’t even look real”, pointed out another.

Gabi Lopes reveals that she opened her first one at 15

During an interview with Quem magazine, Gabi Lopes revealed that she opened her first company at the age of 15, in partnership with Emílio Surita and Dudu Surita.

“That beats matinee was mine, Dudu and Emilinho’s. It’s crazy to think that I had a matinee, but I remember playing with dolls before going there with Manu Gavassi. My maturation process took a long time, I played with dolls until I was 15 years old. I didn’t have sex, I was a virgin, but I had a company”, said Gabi Lopes.

The celebrity also spoke about her first time: “It was there in Rio, with the boy Igor, my first boyfriend. He was all skater, I was ‘colirinha’… Then I went there and lost my virginity. What did I save so much for? I had that thought of a woman who blocked herself: ‘I don’t want to have sex with everyone, I don’t want to have sex, I want to work’. Ridiculous! It was definitely machismo. I was like: ‘I can’t give it to everyone’. And my mother would say, ‘Gabriela, what an idiot! You don’t like the beach boy? Stay with him!'”.

