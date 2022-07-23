With ‘cheap’ Argentina, Brazil gains 52 more flights to the country – Época Negócios

+



Flights to Argentina are expected to grow by up to 32% this year (Photo: Pixabay)

In a scenario of devaluation of the Argentine peso, the real – even weaker against the dollar – gained purchasing power in the neighboring country. With an eye on this exchange rate advantage, tourism to Argentina is gaining strength among Brazilians.

According to Inprotur, the body that regulates the tourism sector in the country, airlines currently offer 162 weekly flights between Brazilian destinations and Argentina. Until December, however, Inprotur estimates that this number will grow 32%, reaching 214 weekly segments.

This increase in supply comes to meet a heated demand. A survey by the Decolar website shows that, since the opening of borders to receive visitors, in October 2021, there has been a 200% increase in searches for travel packages to Argentina. According to the company, the most sought after cities are Buenos Aires, Bariloche, Mendoza, Ushuaia and Córdoba.

Aerolíneas Argentinas is responsible for almost half of the flights between Argentina and Brazil – in all, there are 72 fixed frequencies to six destinations within Brazil, including São Paulo, Curitiba and Porto Alegre. And there are several data that support the trend that there is room to expand the offer of routes to Argentina.

Gol is also preparing an increase in the number of frequencies for Argentina this year. Today, the airline operates 27 flights to the country, its main destination in Latin America.

As of August, the company will offer another weekly flight from Fortaleza. In November, travel to Córdoba and Rosário will resume from the airports of Guarulhos, in São Paulo, and Galeão, in Rio. At the end of the year, in December, it will be the turn of the capitals Natal, Maceió, Recife and Salvador to have weekly round-trip flights to Buenos Aires.

Still at Gol, the interest in traveling in both countries motivated a partnership with the local company Aerolíneas Argentinas. Together, the companies decided to create an “air bridge” between Guarulhos airport and the Aeroparque, in Buenos Aires, sharing eight direct weekly flights. In the case of Latam, purchases of tickets to Argentina grew 50% from the first to the second quarter of 2022. In the company, the neighboring country has remained, for years, as the main international destination sought by Brazilians.

Currently, Latam operates 29 weekly flights to Argentina, 25 to Buenos Aires and 4 to Mendoza. Sales and marketing director at Latam Brasil, Aline Mafra says that the company closely follows the increase in demand for the destination and sees opportunities for future fleet allocations. “Our expectation is for sustainable growth in relation to Argentina.

“Failed Flights”

The vice president of the Brazilian Association of Tour Operators, Fabiano Camargo, says that the demand for trips to Argentina increased in the second quarter of the year, driven by winter tourism. For Camargo, maintaining this growth, however, requires greater availability of air frequencies, which are still below pre-pandemic levels. “This is a movement that is here to stay. Our perspective is for growth, but it depends on the companies”, he says.

Faced with the lower offer of flights, CVC chose to charter a plane for packages bound for Bariloche. According to the director of international products, Cristiano Placeres, the company is also betting on offering lesser-known destinations, such as Salta, and cities with a focus on wine tourism. “Argentina has always been a charming destination for Brazilians. We are keeping an eye on tourists who seek trips to areas famous for the production of wines and restaurants”, says the executive.