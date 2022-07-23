With Liga and Maracanã on the agenda, Vasco and 777 seek rapprochement with Flamengo | football

+ Vasco requests Maracanã for a game against Chape, in Alex Teixeira’s debut

Earlier this week, Jorge Salgado got in touch with Rodolfo Landim and invited him to meet in his office. The idea was to introduce the president of Flamengo to the executives of 777 Partners, who spent the week in Rio de Janeiro. Due to scheduling issues, the meeting did not take place, but the meeting is planned to take place on the American group’s next visit to the city.

1 of 4 Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro / AGIF Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro / AGIF

Landim was receptive, but traveled to Brasília earlier this week, where Flamengo faced Juventude, last Wednesday. The meeting was expected to take place on Thursday, but the president of Flamengo had to cancel it at the last minute due to family issues. A meeting was arranged for the 777 to return to Brazil, which should take place before the AGE vote, scheduled for early August.

Chapecoense’s game, obviously, would be on the agenda, but Vasco seeks a rapprochement with Flamengo for other reasons. In addition to the interest in participating in the Maracanã bidding process and sending some games at the stadium, 777 wants to discuss with Landim questions about Libra, a league that is being formed by Brazilian clubs, has Flamengo as one of the leaders and of which Vasco is part.

2 of 4 Rodolfo Landim in the election for the presidency of the CBF — Photo: André Gallindo / ge Rodolfo Landim in the election for the presidency of the CBF — Photo: André Gallindo / ge

As the meeting with Landim ended up not taking place, Vasco informed by other means of his willingness to face Chapecoense at Maracanã. The game will mark the debut of Alex Teixeira. The deadline for expressing their intention was this Thursday, 10 days before the game, as provided for in the fan statute.

In addition to the game against Chapecoense, Vasco plans to send two more matches at Maracanã this season.

