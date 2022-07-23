Without a contract with Globo, actors live a moment of apprehension with HBO Max – 07/22/2022

Some of the actors who left the Globe towards HBO Max has gone through days of anticipation. The column had already advanced, in May, that the merger between Warner and Discovery would have repercussions on the platform’s projects in Brazil, and this was confirmed: the recordings of “Second thoughts“, scheduled to start in August, have been suspended.

And not only: Art, scenography and costume teams, which were advancing pre-production, were dismantled. For the time being, all works are at a standstill, with the exception of the scripts, in charge of Raphael Montes.

Among the cast, the fear among some is that they have made a wrong bet. This is because, even without renewing their contract with Globo, many of the actors refused new jobs at the station and committed the entire second semester to recording the soap opera. Now, they fear being off the air for a long time or having scheduling problems if a new schedule is confirmed with a longer delay.

Among those who have a guaranteed role in the plot are Alice Wegmann, Antonio Fagundes, Camila Pitanga, Rodrigo Simas, Karine Teles, Hermila Guedes, Murilo Rosa, Maite Proença, Daniel de Oliveira and Reynaldo Gianecchini. In addition, two actresses chosen through a contest in “Faustão na Band” would also have characters in the story: Izabela Prado and Larissa Bocchino.

The story revolves around a young woman who seeks revenge against her aunt, responsible for her mother’s imprisonment. Much of the plot will also address aesthetic treatments and plastic surgeries. In all, there would be 40 chapters.

In a statement, HBO confirmed the suspension, but does not rule out that the soap opera is actually produced. “As part of the reworkings related to the Warner Bros. Discovery merger process, the company has decided to postpone production for HBO Max of Cruel Intentions (working title) to a new schedule yet to be defined. end of the 40 chapters and, at the appropriate time, production will resume. This decision is punctual. It is not a decision to abandon the telenovela strategy, it only allows us to extend the time necessary to adjust to the company’s new guidelines”says.

Initially scheduled to end in April, the merger process between Warner and Discovery should now continue until the end of August and should also be reflected in the content of streaming platforms, in the case of Discovery+ It’s from HBO Max.

Two other soap operas, scheduled for next year, were also suspended by the company until further notice.