Without knowledge, Mara Maravilha falls into fake news about Daniela Mercury; watch

The singer Mara Maravilha suffered criticism after falling into a fake news involving the artist Daniela Mercury. The famous gave an interview to Metropolitana radio, this Thursday (21) and cursed the Bahian about an alleged comment about “Jesus is gay”.

According to Mara, Malu Verçosa’s wife disrespected Jesus and the LGBTQIA + community. “She was disrespectful when she said, ‘Jesus is gay, Jesus is a fag.’ Is she offending gays? What do you mean? She’s there, on the internet!

The video in question is a recording that was edited and took place in 2018, during a show by Daniela Mercury, where it shows that the famous was actually talking about Renato Russo.

The presenter was still embarrassed by saying the wrong term and stressed that she was very respectful of the Brazilian flag. “Sorry, guys! I’m for peace and love, but there are things that are hypocrisy. It’s not the option [sic] whoever it is, it’s not because of politics, my flag is up, my flag is respect for the Brazilian nation,” he said.

The fake that Mara continued to share was a fee that Daniela gave up to perform, in 2017, on the LGBTIQA+ parade. “You disrespect, because you go to the gay parade because you win. When you weren’t offered a fee, from what I heard, you didn’t participate in the parade”, detailed the fake news.

Finally, Mara Maravilha still detonated the Bahian singer and claimed to have ‘rancid’ from the artist. “I know there will be news tomorrow. It’s going to be hype for her, but that’s my opinion. I wish they hadn’t even asked me about you, but they did, and I’m a professional. You’re a disgrace”, finished.